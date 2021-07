The Washington Nationals are battling to stay in the playoff race, and their injury situation is not making things any easier. The Nationals are without key players up and down their roster. Starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde are both on the IL. Middle infielder Jordy Mercer is also on the IL, and Trea Turner missed his second consecutive game on Friday after jamming his finger while sliding during Wednesday’s game. The injury situation was severe enough that the team was pressed into starting career catcher Alex Avila at second base Thursday.