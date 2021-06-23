Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

North Korea says not considering contact with U.S. that would waste time

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwume_0aczAn7L00
U.S. and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - North Korea is not considering any contact with the United States that would only waste time, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on Wednesday.

"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

He made his remarks after the new U.S. envoy for North Korea said in Seoul on Monday that he looked forward to a "positive response soon" on dialogue from Pyongyang. read more

North Korea's nuclear weapons programme has been an intractable problem for Washington for years and in trying to change that, President Joe Biden's new administration conducted a review of policy and said it would seek "calibrated and practical" ways to persuade Pyongyang to denuclearise.

On Tuesday, the sister of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, said in a statement that the United States appeared to be interpreting signals from North Korea in the "wrong way". read more

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in North Korea's ruling party, was responding to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who on Sunday said he saw as an "interesting signal" a recent speech by Kim Jong Un on preparing for both confrontation and diplomacy with the United States. read more

Analysing the responses, 38 North, a Washington-based North Korean monitoring project, said Pyongyang was making clear it had no plans for immediate engagement, "especially not without something more concrete from Washington than repetition of vague policy formulations."

However, it said the statements were carefully composed not to say "no" to the idea of dialogue in general, but rather as a response to the Biden administration’s "lukewarm" reaction to Kim Jong Un.

According to 38 North, the foreign minister was rejecting "meaningless" contact, "but by implication, more substantive talks are still possible."

It said it was also possible North Korea was throwing up objections to buy time until it is ready, given that its COVID-19 restrictions were still in place and face-to-face diplomatic contact was not possible.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#With U#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic...
Worlddeseret.com

After a year of denial, North Korea admitted to a ‘grave incident’ from the pandemic

North Korea is one of the few places in the world to claim zero COVID-19 cases. Experts have widely doubted this claim, but North Korean officials remained insistent that they had coronavirus outbreaks under control, says BBC. As of Wednesday, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un admitted the country faced a “grave incident” related to the pandemic.
WorldThe Guardian

Kim Jong-un signal for help could mark a turning point in North Korea’s Covid fight

Almost 18 months after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, North Korea has come close to conceding that its attempts to keep the virus from its borders have failed. While North Korea’s state-controlled media have not reported any cases, some analysts assume the virus has breached the country’s defences, prompting its leader, Kim Jong-un, to issue a coded request for outside help this week.
WorldWashington Times

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un hints at ‘great crisis’ over the coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday said lapses in the country’s approach to COVID-19 sparked a “crisis” and “grave consequences,” sparking new questions about the secretive nation’s response to the pandemic. State media reports did not say whether Mr. Kim referred to an actual outbreak, but Pyongyang’s ability to...
WorldBBC

Kim Jong-un: North Korea sees 'grave incident’ after Covid lapses

Kim Jong-un has berated top officials over lapses which caused a "grave incident" related to Covid-19, North Korean state media report. It was a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in North Korea, which previously insisted it had no Covid cases - a claim doubted by experts. The country has...
WorldUS News and World Report

North Korea's Kim Says 'Great Crisis' Caused by Pandemic Lapse

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA...
Worldkfgo.com

North Korea’s Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified “grave incident” and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not...
Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

North Koreans Shown ‘Heartbroken’ Over Kim Jong Un’s Drastic Weight Loss

PYONGYANG, North Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has become noticeably thinner in recent weeks and has surprised many experts who study the country. However, North Korea has not officially acknowledged any changes to Kim’s weight or health. But North Korean state television aired an unusual interview on...
Weight LossPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

North Koreans raise alarm about Kim Jong Un's weight loss

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's apparent weight loss has shocked and saddened the people of his country, according to select interviews with citizens by state media. Kim's physical appearance is radically stark compared to one year ago, as experts have deliberated whether his apparent loss of weight is from more benign causes, such as the food shortage in North Korea, or if there are more serious complications regarding his health.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Kim Jong-un reveals 'huge crisis' has struck North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly terminated multiple senior party officials citing a “grave incident” that caused an imminent threat to public safety. “In neglecting important decisions by the party that called for organisational, material and science and technological measures to support prolonged anti-epidemic work in face of a global health crisis, the officials in charge have caused a grave incident that created a huge crisis for the safety of the country and its people,” Kim said.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

North Korean State-Run Media Worries: Kim Jong Un Looks ‘Emaciated’

Kim Jong Un’s new slimmer figure has sparked international interest in recent weeks, with his waistline leaving observers wondering if the North Korean leader is ill or has just adopted a new fitness regime. In North Korea, some people seem to be in full-on panic mode. State media broadcast an interview with an unidentified Pyongyang resident who said he was left devastated by Kim’s weight loss. “Seeing respected general secretary (Kim Jong Un) looking emaciated breaks our people’s heart so much,” said the concerned individual. Observers noted that the discussion being shown on tightly controlled state media may mean Kim’s weight loss is in part down to propaganda as the nation faces food shortages. Chad O'Carroll, CEO of the Seoul-based Korea Risk Group, said: “Regardless of the motivation for Kim’s rapid weight loss, it seems there is propaganda value in showing that even the leader of North Korea is enduring the same food shortages that are hitting the country at the current time.”
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Analysis-North Korea Sees 'Propaganda Value' in Slimmer Kim, Analysts Say

SEOUL (Reuters) - A rare mention in North Korean state media of leader Kim Jong Un's health could be intended to head off speculation and play up shared sacrifice amid food shortages, analysts said. The tightly controlled state media on Friday quoted an unidentified resident of Pyongyang as saying that...