How AI solved the mystery of Rembrant's incomplete masterpiece

By Senay Boztas
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is known as one of the masters of the art world, with an inimitable style that has captured audiences the world over, but now Rembrandt has a rival: artificial intelligence. A machine-learning algorithm has been used to solve the mystery of what Rembrandt’s famous masterpiece The Night Watch originally...

www.telegraph.co.uk
Colin FarrellNew Scientist

Voyagers review: Lord of the Flies in space is full of mystery

Voyagers opens in the year 2063 with Earth on the brink of destruction due to climate change. After discovering a new planet 86 years away, scientists have genetically engineered children, raised them in isolation and sent them to this distant world so that their offspring will ultimately colonise it and save humanity.
Visual ArtPosted by
CNN

17th century European paintings found in roadside dumpster

(CNN) — Police are appealing for information on how two original paintings from 17th century European artists, ended up in a roadside dumpster in southeast Germany. The framed oil paintings were found by a 64-year-old man at a highway service station in the Bavaria region last month. The man later handed the paintings to police in the western city of Cologne, the police department said.
DesignThe Guardian

AI helps return Rembrandt’s The Night Watch to original size

The Night Watch by Rembrandt has enraptured millions visiting Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and its previous homes over the centuries, dazzling with its scale and fine detail. But it is only from today, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence to recapture some of the Dutch master’s genius, including the sweep of his brush strokes and perspective of his eye, that it can for the first time in 300 years be enjoyed in its complete form.
Visual ArtBBC

AI helps restore Rembrandt's Night Watch masterpiece

For the first time in more than 300 years, Rembrandt's masterpiece The Night Watch can again be seen in its entirety in the Netherlands. Created in 1642 by the Dutch master, the huge picture was trimmed on all four sides in 1715 to fit between two doors in Amsterdam town hall.
DesignDezeen

Front designs seven reflective objects to reveal the 8,000-year history of the mirror

Swedish design duo Front presents Seven Stories About Mirrors, an exhibition that explores the complex relationship between humans and their reflections. On show at Galerie Kreo in Paris, the exhibition features seven mirrored objects that each represent a crucial stage in the development of the mirror, from the first ever use of reflective materials, to the evolution of glassblowing.
Softwaretecheblog.com

NVIDIA’s GauGAN Uses AI to Transform Rough Doodles and Sketches Into Art Masterpieces

Have you ever wondered what your sketch could look like if it was drawn by a skilled artist? If so, NVIDIA’s deep learning model, called GauGAN, does just that by transforming rough doodles into photorealistic masterpieces without any extra effort. It doesn’t need a supercomputer, but rather leverages generative adversarial networks, or GANs, to convert segmentation maps into lifelike images. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Computersslashdot.org

How Quantum Computers are Already Untangling Nature's Mysteries

QCs are _still_ much slower than much cheaper conventional computers if you use the best algorithms for each technology. And that will remain the case for a long time yet, and possibly forever. Hence there is absolutely _nothing_ that QCs are good for at this time, except separating fools from their money. Also note the excessive use of "could" in the article. In this context "could" = "maybe, maybe not, but certainly not anytime soon".
YoutubeWired UK

A mystery cube, a secret identity, and a puzzle solved after 15 years

ON SUNDAY FEBRUARY 4, 2007, as the Sun rose over Wakerley Great Wood in Northamptonshire, Andy Darley trudged into the ancient forest with a map and a spade, and began to dig. The clock was ticking – others were closing in. Darley, a web designer from Middlesex, near London, had made three trips here in as many days. The previous night he had caught a glimpse of a torch in the darkness – if he didn’t find what he was looking for soon, someone else would.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Solving Mysteries Faster With Observability

Observability gives you the clues you need to solve production outages. Listen to your users and make observability choices that give them tools to answer their day-to-day problems. Give your users context by connecting traces with logs (writing your trace IDs into your logs is a start). The cost of...
ScienceScience Daily

Solving a long-standing mystery about the desert's rock art canvas

Wander around a desert most anywhere in the world, and eventually you'll notice dark-stained rocks, especially where the sun shines most brightly and water trickles down or dew gathers. In some spots, if you're lucky, you might stumble upon ancient art -- petroglyphs -- carved into the stain. For years, however, researchers have understood more about the petroglyphs than the mysterious dark stain, called rock varnish, in which they were drawn.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Solve wild-western mysteries in Frog Detective 3

Yeehaw, pards, time to saddle up and hit the trail. The trail... of a mystery. Or something. PC Gaming's premier amphibian mystery-solver is back for what I am absolutely sure will be a very goofy romp through yet another mystery, trying to figure out if crime is in fact real or not. Developer Grace Bruxner announced the latest Frog Detective game on Twitter, called Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County. It's confirmed that both the titular detective and sidekick(?) Lobster Cop will make a return.
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

The 5-Year Mystery of the 'Evil Farming Game' Has Been Solved

A five-year long search for what became known as the Evil Farming Game recently came to an anticlimactic end. In 2016, Reddit user “Sparta213” made a post inquiring whether anyone else remembered a violent farming game that was “kind of like Harvest Moon.” In it, they explained, you play as a farmer who kills his wife and must juggle running a farm with hiding her body from law enforcement and the rest of the town.
Chinaarxiv.org

GlyphCRM: Bidirectional Encoder Representation for Chinese Character with its Glyph

Previous works indicate that the glyph of Chinese characters contains rich semantic information and has the potential to enhance the representation of Chinese characters. The typical method to utilize the glyph features is by incorporating them into the character embedding space. Inspired by previous methods, we innovatively propose a Chinese pre-trained representation model named as GlyphCRM, which abandons the ID-based character embedding method yet solely based on sequential character images. We render each character into a binary grayscale image and design two-channel position feature maps for it. Formally, we first design a two-layer residual convolutional neural network, namely HanGlyph to generate the initial glyph representation of Chinese characters, and subsequently adopt multiple bidirectional encoder Transformer blocks as the superstructure to capture the context-sensitive information. Meanwhile, we feed the glyph features extracted from each layer of the HanGlyph module into the underlying Transformer blocks by skip-connection method to fully exploit the glyph features of Chinese characters. As the HanGlyph module can obtain a sufficient glyph representation of any Chinese character, the long-standing out-of-vocabulary problem could be effectively solved. Extensive experimental results indicate that GlyphCRM substantially outperforms the previous BERT-based state-of-the-art model on 9 fine-tuning tasks, and it has strong transferability and generalization on specialized fields and low-resource tasks. We hope this work could spark further research beyond the realms of well-established representation of Chinese texts.
WildlifeThe Ledger

Botanical mysteries, solved and unsolved

Several friends have visited China recently, and the gardeners among them noticed that North America and China have numerous plant genera in common. Considering the vast ocean that lies between us and Asia, those globe-trotting folks were justifiably mystified when they came across magnolias, clematis, pines, walnuts, elderberries and other familiar plants. For centuries — until scientists developed better tools — botanists were also perplexed by the presence of these genera on distant continents.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Math GPT: Can AI Help Solve Complex Equations?

Remember that shock of seeing some breakthrough for the first time?. Like when AI was able to complete black rectangles above with…. That AI was ImageGPT from OpenAI where GPT stands for Generative Pretrained Transformer. Now surely I am not the only one who immediately went crazy with ideas about what to find a “plausible solution” to next.
Sciencenorthernvirginiamag.com

One Local Man Solves History’s Mysteries

Mike Toth uses ‘Photoshop on steroids’ to uncover clues in ancient manuscripts. Mike B. Toth tends to attract attention wherever he goes. That happens when you’re 6 feet 8. Bedouins nicknamed the Oakton resident Taweel, the Egyptian word for “tall.” “The kids and the adults would say, ‘Taweel, Taweel!’” laughs Toth. “I do stand out in a crowd.”