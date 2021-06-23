How AI solved the mystery of Rembrant's incomplete masterpiece

Previous works indicate that the glyph of Chinese characters contains rich semantic information and has the potential to enhance the representation of Chinese characters. The typical method to utilize the glyph features is by incorporating them into the character embedding space. Inspired by previous methods, we innovatively propose a Chinese pre-trained representation model named as GlyphCRM, which abandons the ID-based character embedding method yet solely based on sequential character images. We render each character into a binary grayscale image and design two-channel position feature maps for it. Formally, we first design a two-layer residual convolutional neural network, namely HanGlyph to generate the initial glyph representation of Chinese characters, and subsequently adopt multiple bidirectional encoder Transformer blocks as the superstructure to capture the context-sensitive information. Meanwhile, we feed the glyph features extracted from each layer of the HanGlyph module into the underlying Transformer blocks by skip-connection method to fully exploit the glyph features of Chinese characters. As the HanGlyph module can obtain a sufficient glyph representation of any Chinese character, the long-standing out-of-vocabulary problem could be effectively solved. Extensive experimental results indicate that GlyphCRM substantially outperforms the previous BERT-based state-of-the-art model on 9 fine-tuning tasks, and it has strong transferability and generalization on specialized fields and low-resource tasks. We hope this work could spark further research beyond the realms of well-established representation of Chinese texts.