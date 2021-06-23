Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Area transient reportedly prefers jail to other resources as he gets arrested three times in five days

By jhunter
KCJJ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area transient has been taken into custody three times in a five-day period, turning down offers to take advantage of other resources to deal with his alleged issues. The first incident occurred June 16th in the 1600 block of Langenberg Avenue, where 26-year-old Amos Lavela was called in for trespassing on the property. He was no longer welcome at the residence, and had been told so by the resident. Police say they spent between 45 and 50 minutes trying to resolve the situation without arrest, but Lavela declined all attempts to assist and help him. Officers asked Lavela multiple times to leave the property but he declined. They also offered several options to resolve his issues, but Lavela reportedly lost his documents and didn’t want to go through the process of replacing them. Mobile Crisis was called, but he refused to talk to a counselor. Police went so far as to offer to give Lavela a ride anywhere in the city, but he declined, saying several times during the interaction that he just wanted to go to jail. Officers had no choice but to arrest him and charge him with Trespass.

www.1630kcjj.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mobile Crisis#Transient#Mercy Hospital#Shelter House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementRadio Iowa

Man cited three times in five hours by Carroll Police

Law enforcement agencies in Carroll say a man arrested twice in one night for drunk driving should have been held in jail after the first arrest. Forty-year-old Kenneth Kayce Harris was first stopped last Tuesday, just before 9 p.m., and ticketed for having a revoked driver’s license and for not having proof of insurance. About two hours later, he was stopped again and charged with first offense OWI and released.
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED AFTER RESISTING REPORTEDLY ARREST

A Roseburg woman was jailed after reportedly resisting arrest on Friday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:00 p.m. 35-year old Brandy Sandoval was allegedly trespassing again at a business on Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The report said Sandoval was advised that she was under arrest and refused to comply. After a quick struggle she was in handcuffs and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. The report said the woman began kicking a window in the vehicle. When a deputy attempted to restrain her, they were kicked in the process.
Missouri Statekchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports Several Area Arrests

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arresting a Marceline man Friday. 22-year-old Andrew Veatch of Marceline was arrested at 12:15 pm in Schuyler County for alleged possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. He was later released. The Patrol reports arresting 27-year-old Dylan Flowers of Cameron in Caldwell County...
Sutherlin, ORkqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED BY SUTHERLIN POLICE SUNDAY

A transient was jailed by Sutherlin Police on Sunday. An SPD report said last Wednesday 36-year old Joshua Gomez allegedly chased a victim while holding a pair of pruning shears, in the 100 block of South Calapooia Street. The report said a witness indicated the suspect had something long and sharp in his hand after he threw the shears. The victim raised a shovel at Gomez and left the scene.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Iowa City man accused of writing bad check over a year ago arrested for theft

An Iowa City man who allegedly wrote a bad check to pay for custom basketball jerseys over a year ago was arrested this week. According to the criminal complaint, 57-year old Jeffrey Nelson of Miller Avenue placed an order for 18 adult basketball jerseys for the TC Ballers team at Hollywood Graphics the morning of February 14th, 2020. The business asked Nelson for half the cost of the order to begin processing his request, but Nelson allegedly said he would write a check for the full amount.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Area transient who escaped police arrested Saturday

An area transient wanted on a drug warrant was detained, escaped, and was subsequently arrested. Just before 10pm June 17th, officers were dispatched to East Washington Street near the Englert Theatre to check on 28-year-old Robert Julin, who was reportedly passed out. He had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person and showed red bloodshot watery eyes and poor balance. When the officer asked for his name, he provided a completely different name and birthdate. Dispatch was unable to get a match on Julin’s false name and birthdate, but got a match on the name. The officer showed Julin a picture, which he reportedly admitted wasn’t him. He then provided his true information.
Lakeland, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Lakeland man arrested for assault day after he leaves jail

On Thursday, June 24, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrew Scott, 50, of Lakeland, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Scott had just been released from the Polk County jail the previous day. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a call where Scott was threatening...
Public Safetydailycitizen.news

Area Arrests for

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. •
Gainesville, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Teens arrested for shooting of five other teens at Gainesville American Legion hall

GAINESVILLE, FL – Five teens were shot at a party being held at the Gainesville American Legion Hall, police have reported. On Thursday, June 24th, the Gainesville Police Department responded to a mass shooting at the American Legion Hall in Gainesville. GPD’s investigation revealed that several juveniles had been shot and that the suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene.
Northampton County, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton Narcotics Division reports three arrests

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests according to Captain C.A. Parker, Supervisor of the Narcotics Division:. On Monday, June 21, shortly after 10 p.m., Captain C.A. Parker and Agent R.T. Horton were patrolling the Potecasi area of Highway 35 near Dusty Hill Road when they noticed a driver, later identified as Reginald Jordan, 27 of Seaboard, swerving in and out of lanes.
Hoquiam, WAThe Daily World

Hoquiam transient arrested in assault on public works employee

A 51-year-old transient was arrested by Hoquiam Police Department officers on June 21 after he assaulted a city public works employee. According to Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers, “On June 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., a Hoquiam public works employee was reportedly assaulted at the Levee Street Boat Launch by a 51-year old transient with a history of mental illness and serious criminal incidents.”
Superior, AZpinalcentral.com

Transient arrested for threatening Superior shop owner

SUPERIOR – A transient man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a grocery store owner with physical harm and yelled at other store employees. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Jess A. Jimenez, 64, is charged with resisting arrest, threatening and disorderly conduct. Officers believe that Jimenez may...
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for fleeing; woman arrested for the second time in two days.

Around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, June 27th, Galesburg Police observed a blue moped driven by 34-year old Jason Harrold of Galesburg. Police knew Harrold due to previous contacts and knew he had a revoked driver’s license. His passenger, 34-year old Kandace Morales of Galesburg was also wanted on pending charges. GPD attempted to stop the moped in the 1100 block of North Cherry Street. Harrold pulled into a driveway and around the back of a residence, but sped off again when police attempted to make contact. The still-running moped was eventually found abandoned in the 1000 block of Cherry Street behind a residence. Morales was located in the 1000 block of North Seminary Street and was taken into custody. A taser was found in her purse. A couple of hours later, Harrold was found in the 200 block of Fulton Street and was taken into custody. Harrold was charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and Possession of an Unauthorized State Title / Registration. Morales was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Morales was just arrested the day prior on Monday, June 26th for Theft with a Prior Conviction after she tried to purchase alcohol at Circle K using counterfeit twenty-dollar bills.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Scott Gregory Madrigal, 37, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near Paradise Road and Pride Lane in Albert Lea. Devices fraudulently added to account. Police received a report at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday that two devices had been...
Victorville, CAcrimevoice.com

Transient Man Allegedly Commits Both Murder and Attempted Murder, Arrested

“A transient man wanted for homicide has been arrested after allegedly committing an attempted murder. On Monday, June 21, 2021, 34-year-old Travis Payment was found deceased in front of his trailer, located in the 16500 block of Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville. Victorville police were notified and located him there at about 1 p.m.
Trenton, MOkttn.com

Trenton Police Department reports the arrest of three individuals

A Trenton man operating a motorcycle was arrested Friday by the Trenton Police Department. A felony charge was filed in the Associate Division of circuit court against 42-year-old Stephan Elliott, accusing him of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. Court information shows Elliott has two previous convictions of driving while intoxicated, one in Lucas County, Iowa in 2001 and the other in the municipal division of Grundy County court in 2006. Elliott also is accused of two misdemeanor violations from the Friday arrest, including operating a motorcycle with a driver’s license not validated for motorcycle use and speeding by allegedly traveling 11 to 15 miles an hour above the posted 25 miles an hour limit.