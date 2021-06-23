Area transient reportedly prefers jail to other resources as he gets arrested three times in five days

An area transient has been taken into custody three times in a five-day period, turning down offers to take advantage of other resources to deal with his alleged issues. The first incident occurred June 16th in the 1600 block of Langenberg Avenue, where 26-year-old Amos Lavela was called in for trespassing on the property. He was no longer welcome at the residence, and had been told so by the resident. Police say they spent between 45 and 50 minutes trying to resolve the situation without arrest, but Lavela declined all attempts to assist and help him. Officers asked Lavela multiple times to leave the property but he declined. They also offered several options to resolve his issues, but Lavela reportedly lost his documents and didn’t want to go through the process of replacing them. Mobile Crisis was called, but he refused to talk to a counselor. Police went so far as to offer to give Lavela a ride anywhere in the city, but he declined, saying several times during the interaction that he just wanted to go to jail. Officers had no choice but to arrest him and charge him with Trespass.