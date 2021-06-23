Cancel
Iowa City, IA

IC man accused of extortion arrested for domestic assault

By jhunter
KCJJ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City man scheduled to be tried on extortion charges later this year has been arrested after allegedly choking the mother of his child. Police say 29-year-old Kelvin Ware of Muscatine Avenue got into a physical altercation with the woman Monday morning. Ware allegedly put his hands around the woman’s neck, choking her several times and impeding her airway. He also reportedly was holding their baby to block the woman from leaving the house.

