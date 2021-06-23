Police say Iowa City woman had a dealer’s amount of marijuana found during traffic stop

Police who stopped an Iowa City woman for speeding say she had a quantity of marijuana in her possession consistent with someone who was planning to sell it to multiple users. 21-year-old Sharde Curry Lampley was stopped near the intersection of Highway 1 and Riverside Drive late Friday night for speeding. She pulled into the Clean Laundry parking lot on Highway 1 and allegedly admitted that she didn’t have her license, insurance information or registration on her. She was asked to provide something with her name on it, and while she was searching for a document, she reportedly opened a bag in the second row of seats in her GMC Yukon.