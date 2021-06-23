Iowa City man accused of assaulting another man with a brick to the head

An Iowa City man was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly hitting another man in the back of the head with a brick. According to reports, the incident occurred around 9 am Saturday in the 400 block of South Dodge Street. Upon arrival, the injured man told officers that 51-year-old Michael Richardson struck him in the head with the brick without provocation. The victim had to be transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment to a gash on the back of his head.