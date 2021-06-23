Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City man accused of assaulting another man with a brick to the head

By jhunter
KCJJ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City man was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly hitting another man in the back of the head with a brick. According to reports, the incident occurred around 9 am Saturday in the 400 block of South Dodge Street. Upon arrival, the injured man told officers that 51-year-old Michael Richardson struck him in the head with the brick without provocation. The victim had to be transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment to a gash on the back of his head.

www.1630kcjj.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...