IC man allegedly tells police he drinks and drives every day when arrested for first OWI
An Iowa City man who allegedly told police he drinks and drives every day ran out of luck when arrested for his first OWI Saturday. Police say they received a report of an intoxicated driver who had just left a restaurant in the city. According to witnesses, 74-year-old James Ellison of North Gilbert Street had been drinking, was intoxicated, and had slapped a female waitress’ rear before entering his vehicle and leaving.www.1630kcjj.com