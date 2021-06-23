Cancel
NBA

Kevin Durant reacts after Klay Thompson reaches ‘big’ milestone

By Curtis Pashelka
Mercury News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new-look Klay Thompson provided his own health update this week, and the Golden State Warriors guard showed he’s making progress from his torn Achilles tendon. In a series of photos he posted to his Instagram account, Thompson, with a bright yellow headband around longer-than-usual hair, worked out at Chade Center, jogging up and down the court, shooting mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers, even messing around with a sky-hook.

