Kevin Durant reacts after Klay Thompson reaches ‘big’ milestone

For a moment, it looked as though Kevin Durant had won the Brooklyn Nets their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on a 3-pointer over P.J. Tucker with only one second left on the game clock. Had the shot counted for three points, the Nets would have led the Bucks 110-109, and if Giannis Antetokounmpo had missed at the buzzer as he did in reality, Brooklyn would have won the game in regulation. But the officials called the shot a 2-pointer, which was later confirmed by replay. That only tied the score at 109 apiece, and the Bucks went on to win the game in overtime, 115-111.