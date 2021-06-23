Robert Morgenstern of Canvas Property Group: “Always accept feedback”
Always accept feedback. Allow for a transition period but also take into account what is working and what is not. This understanding of how one process may not be what is best will allow for your company to gain greater insight into what can be fundamental and what is only a distraction. While digital transformation is key, if something is not working, take a step back and reevaluate how to best tackle the issue. Along those lines, feedback can come from anyone in the organization — allowing complete transparency and giving all employees, no matter their role, the ability to communicate their ideas will open up an organization to more new ideas.thriveglobal.com