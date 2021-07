Q. What are best practices for finding and keeping creativity in an organization?. A. Like it or not, we've been forced to innovate for the past 15 months. The pandemic made us find new solutions to a variety of challenges. It made us look for solutions in places where we would not usually look and forced us out of our comfort zones within our designated disciplines. It made cross-functional, multidiscipline teams necessary and that's something we shouldn't lose during the transition to a post-COVID workplace.