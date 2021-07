The hardest part of creating a new path is finding people to believe in your dream. Every morning, I would wake up to pitch new people on the idea that a successful restaurant is no longer confined to building brick and mortar structure, and that a brand can thrive in a digital, delivery, and on-demand world. I was met with no after no, but I woke up every morning to repeat this process because I knew in a sea of a thousand no’s, I only needed one yes.