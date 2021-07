The Chicago Fire were able to end their losing run on Saturday night as they tied the Philadelphia Union 3-3 at Soldier Field. One of the games of the season so far, the scoring came early and often. Chicago went ahead via an own-goal before Philadelphia scored twice to take the lead going into half-time. The Fire responded well, scoring two of their own to retake the lead. That wouldn’t be the end of it, though, as the Union scored one more to tie things up and secure a point on the road.