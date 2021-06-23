Barbara James of Bethesda Hospital: “Consideration”
Consideration- Put on your listening ears and open your eyes. Welcome employees to voice their opinion and concerns in town halls, staff meetings, or even an anonymous suggestion box. Make everyone feel like they are heard. Be observant. Look at peoples’ body language and watch for change in behavior and productivity and work ethic. Don’t automatically scold someone immediately. Ask if they are okay, if there is anything you can do to help. Inquire what is causing them stress. See if they need more training or time off.thriveglobal.com