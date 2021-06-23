Cancel
Health Services

Barbara James of Bethesda Hospital: “Consideration”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsideration- Put on your listening ears and open your eyes. Welcome employees to voice their opinion and concerns in town halls, staff meetings, or even an anonymous suggestion box. Make everyone feel like they are heard. Be observant. Look at peoples’ body language and watch for change in behavior and productivity and work ethic. Don’t automatically scold someone immediately. Ask if they are okay, if there is anything you can do to help. Inquire what is causing them stress. See if they need more training or time off.

Health
Education
Health Services
Special Education
Richmond, VANBC12

James River Associations offers free paddle trips to hospital workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Associations and partners are offering their thanks to hospital workers by providing free paddle trips. In June of 2020, the association created the James River Relief program to give back to hospital workers who were dealing with the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.
Advocacywina.com

‘James River Relief’ returns to de-stress hospital workers

Last summer, as Covid-19 quarantined the country and social gatherings were brought to an abrupt halt, healthcare workers carried on through unprecedented challenges, battling a global pandemic and putting their lives on the line daily. As a small gesture of thanks for the incredible service of our Virginia healthcare heroes, the James River Association (JRA) launched James River Relief in June 2020, a program providing free paddle trips to hospital workers in the James River watershed. Within 24 hours of the program launch, the first round of 100 paddle trips had been given away, signaling a great demand for healthcare staff to find much-needed respite by connecting with the river.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”
Health ServicesThrive Global

Dr. Terry Nedbalski: “Your staff is an extension of YOU”

Your staff is an extension of YOU. You may do amazing work but if your front desk or assistant accidentally offends the patient, it can totally undo everything you’ve worked for. Choose wisely and pay attention. As part of my series about healthcare leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing...
Bethesda, MDmymcmedia.org

Yappy Hour is Returning to Bethesda

The pop-up dog park, Yappy Hour, makes its return to the Elm Street Urban Park at 4600 Elm Street in Chevy Chase on Thursday, July 8 from 6 to 8 pm. Pups and their humans can enjoy live music and some quality socialization. Canine companions can count on plenty of fresh water. Their escorts can check out the food, beer, and wine provided by Bethesda restaurants. Admission is free.
Interior DesignIbj.com

Backyard: Decorator and author Annie Kelly on living with swimming pools

Annie Kelly is a decorator, magazine writer, editor and author of seven design books. Born in Australia, Kelly trained as an artist and later became a decorator in Los Angeles, beginning with the renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s La Miniatura in Pasadena. Her 2019 book, “Splash,” features famous pools as well as chapters on pool elements including steps, edging, pool houses and outdoor furnishings. She and her husband, Tim Street-Porter – a photographer who does the pictures for her books – live in the Hollywood Hills and in Litchfield, Conn.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Hill

Number of missing in Surfside collapse falls after audit

The number of missing people in the Surfside, Fla., condo building collapse fell after an audit of the missing person list was conducted, officials said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said Friday the number of people considered missing has gone from 145 to 128, The Associated Press reported. Some...
EconomyThrive Global

Jeff Gold of Nexus: “You cannot do this alone”

“This is going to be hard”. New businesses are always created on the hopes and aspirations of the founder. Speaking from personal experience, I know this was the case with me as I consistently viewed the great outcome of my efforts without knowing what pitfalls awaited. This is how wisdom is acquired and it is imperative for those in this position to view failure and missteps as learning opportunities that have not been afforded to others. These opportunities can then be used to advance the company, whether it be technically or in a business context. My wife gave me small plaque as a gift recently that simply says, “Hard Things are Hard” which sums up building a business on the cutting edge of a nascent technology.
LifestyleThrive Global

How to Combat Lifestyle Stress and Imbalances

With the increase in lifestyle stress causing general imbalance in health, medical spas are becoming a necessity in today’s routine, offering a fantastic method of ensuring health stays on track, and counteracting the onset of chronic conditions at an early stage, whether it’s maintenance, prevention, acne, wrinkles or hyperpigmentation. Niché MedSpa South Florida restores youth, beauty, and help with weight management under the supervision of Medical Director Dr. Steven Schuster, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 25 years of experience.
LifestyleThrive Global

Creative Ways to Unplug and Recharge This Summer

As many of our social calendars are busier than ever this summer, it’s important that we take time to pause and recharge amid all the fun. While you may feel pressure to attend every gathering and “be on” all the time, research shows that prioritizing down time can actually help you be more present when you’re with others.