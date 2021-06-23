Womanly Wednesday: Achieng Abura #Kenya

It’s always the women, who continue a nation. Throughout any given circumstances, they must carry on. One may never know their thoughts, frustrations, agonies, or pains in the midst of turmoil. Nevertheless, they know they must carry on. Somewhere, in the midst of such sorrow, there is a light glimmering throughout the tunnel. Let it be known that the journey may be tiresome. The road to restoration may be so painful, that the very term, “frustrating,” seems like an understatement. However, so long as the Spirit is not broken, there is always the restoration of hope. Hope is eternal. Even in its most dire form, it is still there.