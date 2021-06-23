Michelle Duval of ‘Fingerprints for Success’: “Communication breakdown can happen more often”
Spontaneous “eureka” moments can be difficult to replicate — There’s something really special about the creative energy that we draw from one another when we’re physically together. Especially those spontaneous moments of popping by each other’s desks to bounce ideas off one another, and then coming up with an amazing solution or innovation. This is something that can be hard to recreate online.thriveglobal.com