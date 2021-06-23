Michelle Duval of ‘Fingerprints for Success’: “Communication breakdown can happen more often”

Your personal brand is a culmination of your skills, based on your experiences and personality. In short, it’s the reputation that you promote for yourself. It’s also the way you differentiate your unique abilities from others. Having a strong personal branding strategy could be the differentiating factor between you and a competitor when applying for a job. The interesting thing about personal branding is that you can connect it with your business and get better results than any corporate branding could ever imagine. The way you choose to communicate your personal brand will determine if others receive it.