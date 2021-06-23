Why It’s Hard to Invest In Self-Care

It took about ten minutes of carefully shifting the controls on the hospital bed, placing pillows in the right spaces to prop me up to angle that resembles “sitting”—all done delicately so as to not increase the pain level I was already in. All of this was for a specific purpose, like all post-op patients, it was time to advance my diet; it was time for my first “solid” food. Clear, but solid. I hadn’t thought much about the details of this, having been focused mostly on the logistics of physically moving. At that point, I’d eat/drink anything they wanted so I could go back to laying back on my side, at a 30-degree angle. “Let’s just get this over with” was my only thought when I arrived at my 60-degree “sitting” angle.