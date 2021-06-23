Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Why It’s Hard to Invest In Self-Care

By Livia Boerger
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I decided to invest in my first wellness course, the $500 price tag nearly scared me away. That seemed like a lot of money, especially for an online course. That $500 felt huge. A few months later, though, I dropped $500 on cheap clothes at Kohl’s. That $500 felt...

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Investment#Statistics#Investing#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
LifestyleKevinMD.com

How “self-care” is elusive until there is no choice

It took about ten minutes of carefully shifting the controls on the hospital bed, placing pillows in the right spaces to prop me up to angle that resembles “sitting”—all done delicately so as to not increase the pain level I was already in. All of this was for a specific purpose, like all post-op patients, it was time to advance my diet; it was time for my first “solid” food. Clear, but solid. I hadn’t thought much about the details of this, having been focused mostly on the logistics of physically moving. At that point, I’d eat/drink anything they wanted so I could go back to laying back on my side, at a 30-degree angle. “Let’s just get this over with” was my only thought when I arrived at my 60-degree “sitting” angle.
Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Basic Self-Care for Leaders

Being a leader is demanding, and the stress can lead to burnout. Self-care is the best method to prevent burnout. According to the World Health Organization, self-care is “what people do for themselves to establish and maintain health, and to prevent and deal with illness.”. Below are ideas for incorporating...
Healthourcommunitynow.com

5 Ways to Prioritize Self-Care

2020 was a rough year for a lot of us. Between time indoors, the absence of in-person social functions, and restrictions on places like gyms, many of us saw a decline in our emotional, mental, and physical health. Self-care was a term used a lot throughout last year, and it's...
HealthForbes

Why Multidimensional Self-Care Is Essential To Better Leadership

Award-winning social worker. Co-founder/CINO at WorkLifeHealth.design, an executive-leadership coaching and social impact consulting firm. "What do you do for self-care?" That was a job interview question I was once asked. I thought it was an odd question at the time, but now I realize it should be one of the most important questions to ask in any job interview if an organization truly values the well-being of its employees.
Denver, COindenvertimes.com

How to Practice Self-Care As a Business Leader

As a Denver business leader, you are responsible for the well-being of your company and that of your employees. That kind of pressure can be challenging for many people to handle and may lead to emotional and physical struggles that can be hard to overcome without steps like these. Establish...
Home & Gardenforsythwoman.com

Self Care for Caregivers

Did you know that, according to the Mayo Clinic, approximately 1 in 3 adults in our country meet the definition of “caregiver” even though they may not identify as such? A caregiver is “anyone who provides help to another person in need, such as an ill spouse or partner, a disabled child, or an aging relative.” Almost 60% of caregivers work (or worked in the pre-pandemic days) outside of the home. For most, caregiving is a reflection of personal values and love. At the same time, the role comes with unique stress and can often give rise to feelings of anger, frustration, exhaustion, loneliness, and sadness. These feelings may carry an extra layer of heaviness if the person being cared for has a chronic mental illness.
HealthMassage Mag.com

Shame Release is a Powerful Self-Care Practice

When you learn that the hot coal that someone throws at you does not have anything to do with you, it allows you to choose whether or not to catch it, plant it, or drop it. Oh shame—how well so many of us know you. Shame can be such an intimate partner when we don’t know how to shake it. Shame is a pattern that so many of us have laced ourselves up with as a constant behavior pattern, which so many of us have resorted to and placed upon ourselves time and again.
Small BusinessBrit + Co

20 Successful Women Share Their Best Self-Care Advice

Though the world is slowly rebuilding and creating its new normal, life as we once knew it has not returned—and it likely never will. Coming to terms with saying goodbye to the lives we had prior to 2020, while simultaneously navigating the uncertainty that lies ahead can be uncomfortable, to say the least. Yet, after a year of operating at a slower pace and taking some time for deep reflection, we're feeling ready to embrace what's next.
LifestyleHarper's Bazaar

The 21 Actual Best Self-Care Gifts

Self-care has become such a buzz term. At its essence, though, it's about making space for yourself, setting boundaries, and prioritizing your well-being. If only it were as easy as it sounds. Women in particular tend to put everyone else's needs before their own. Investing in things like workout gear, home spa equipment, journals, and even scent diffusers can seem like just another ploy to spend some cash, but in truth, it can serve as a concrete reminder to add some me-time to your Google cal. Whether you're a bath girl, prefer to break a sweat, or buy some luxe items, make it all about you.
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

10 Powerful Self-Care Tips

Taking good care of yourself entails your soul, body, and mind. Being physically fit while struggling with depression still makes you unhealthy- mentally. The best self-care tips should offer a holistic solution for you. Learning how to reduce stress, eating right, cutting toxic relationships, and working out regularly are the...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

It’s Time to Talk About the Privilege of Self-Care

Many barriers prevent marginalized populations from practicing self-care and building resiliency to stress. The stressors faced by blue-collar workers are often more numerous and severe than those of white-collar workers. Recognizing the hurdles faced by disadvantaged populations is the first step in preventing and addressing them. Promoting “me-time” with pedicures...
Healthocmomblog.com

Amazing Self-Care Tips You Will Love

With everyone so busy and with work schedules so hectic, self-care is something that is often entirely overlooked. This is a shame – potentially even a problem – since self-care is something we all need to do to ensure we are happy, healthy and that our mental health is taken care of too. It’s so important to consider that we’ve put together some easy self-care tips that should mean you can fit it into your schedule much more easily. It’s the little things that make the biggest changes.
Mental HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

4 Ways To Curb Negative Self-Talk and Be Kinder to Yourself

Psychologists reveal how simply cutting out negative self-talk and speaking to ourselves more kindly can ‘rewire’ our brains to transform self-doubt into self-confidence, stress into serenity, and perfectionism into peace. You’re excited to help organize a community garden with your church group, but when a friend questions a few of...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

David Yi’s Self-Care Routine for the Mind and Body

David Yi is the founder of Good Light, a personal care brand that believes in beauty beyond the binary, and the author of Pretty Boys (out June 22nd). We chatted with Yi about the activities and products that help him alleviate stress, the ways he brings balance back to his body, and, all around, how he continues to push the conversation forward on reimagining what beauty is today. Watch the full video below and be sure to shop his must-haves.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

8 Ways to Overcome Negative Self-Talk (Plus, Why It’s So Toxic in the First Place)

You feel like you screwed up an important presentation at work. You think all of your mom friends have handled having their kids at home during the pandemic better than you have. You constantly beat yourself up for not fitting into your favorite jeans from ten years ago. Negative self-talk sucks, but it’s also super common. That doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t ways to fight back against your inner saboteur. Read on for eight ways to overcome negative self-talk—plus why it’s so dangerous in the first place.
YogaThrive Global

6 Suggestions To Help You De-stress And Sleep Better

Do you often find yourself staying up at night for longer than expected? Well, you might have an active mind that keeps you worried, sad or agitated. Here are the best tips to help you de-stress and drift off to sleep faster. 1. Yoga. Before going to bed, you need...
HealthUS Magazine

LifeToGo Is Your Ultimate Self-Care Destination This Summer

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. We see you, taking care of everyone first and making sure their needs are met, so consider this a gentle reminder that you need to take care of you too. Embrace the summer slowdown and create a plan that gives you quiet moments, health and wellness opportunities and the space to try new things. The LifeToGo Read Section is filled with timely, informative articles and our marketplace is your one-stop self-care destination. You matter too, so make sure to take care of you.
EconomyThrive Global

Are You Working Your $ or Is Your $ Working You?

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption. This week’s content is Men And...