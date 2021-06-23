Jocelyn Getson of Bindable: “Be accountable”

Artasanchez is a “wicked smart” individual who “steps in and leads, and is also a caring mentor and role model,” according to colleagues. A partner in WilkinGuttenplan’s tax department, she’s also a valued member of the firm’s Banking and Attorney Groups, a Six Sigma Green Belt, and an integral part of the firm’s process improvement team. Artasanchez leverages her extensive expertise in tax consulting, strategic planning and compliance services to assist closely-held businesses and their owners, with clients that include emerging and established businesses in the manufacturing, life sciences and pharma, professional service, real estate, technology, and food service industries. As part of the WilkinGuttenplan International Tax Group, Artasanchez interacts with multinational businesses in Asia, Latin America and Europe, helping clients manage the complex tax compliance requirements that stem from having a foreign affiliate. She’s also developed an expertise in mergers and acquisitions, working with clients on both the buy-side and sell-side, often assisting with structuring deals, analyzing tax implications of a transaction, and running due diligence processes. Artasanchez’s reputation extends beyond the firm: she joined a statewide task force that helped Gov. Phil Murphy develop an alternative when strict limitations placed on SALT (State and Local Tax) deductions threatened to hammer New Jersey residents. Additionally, she shares her knowledge across a variety of topics in videos produced by organizations like NJCPA and the New Jersey chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth.