I’m glad the urgent $1.7 trillion infrastructure deal has been struck. Roads, schools, hospitals will be getting much needed upgrades. It is also extremely important that lines of emergency communication (hopefully) have been funded. Social Services, Legal Aid have been swamped because people are in desperate trouble due to COVID-19 that has caused loss of jobs, non-payment of rent and various utility bills. People have to sometimes wait more than a half hour before someone answers plus, many times, they say “we’ll call back” but don’t. With all the modern innovations this great nation has, it is imperative that lines of communication be improved thereby lessening stress and aggravation on those who are desperately seeking help. To reiterate, I’m hoping the deal includes funding for improving communications.