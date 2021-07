Manchester City fullback Yan Couto was left floored by Girona's promotion playoff defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Couto spent the season on-loan with Girona in the Segunda Division. He posted to social media: "One of the saddest days of my life, I have no words to describe this moment. We wanted to end the season in the best way, unfortunately football is not always won. A defeat like this hurts and hurts a lot, but it serves as a lesson for me and everyone involved, even with an injury I tried to do my best to help the team, I wanted to cheer up all the fans with my best but my body didn't allow it.