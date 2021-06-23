How to Rest Without Doing Nothing

You must include rest days in your training program, as your body needs time to rest and recuperate. Ideally, try and take at least one day of rest a week. You will find yourself getting burnt out and be more likely to get injured if you don’t take time out. However, if you are used to a busy schedule, it can be difficult to know what to do with yourself on the days you are not training. Here is a guide to help you make the most of your training rest days.