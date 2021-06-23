How to Rest Without Doing Nothing

Sleeping only four hours a night may be misperceived as a ‘badge of honor’ by overachievers, but sleeping that few hours on average is no reason to brag or gloat, especially in the pursuit of overall health and wellness. Sleep is vital to our health, happiness and longevity, and if those are included in your personal goals, it’s time to make sleep a top priority. The CDC recommends that adults get 7-9 hours of sleep per night, and teens need even more! Yet at least 20 million adult Americans experience occasional sleeping problems. According to a Gallup poll, 40% of Americans get less than seven hours of sleep per night on a regular basis. Clearly, America has a sleep problem.