Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Issues Apology for Controversial Joke About NFL Player Carl Nassib: ‘Make Believe I Never Said It’

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOzx9_0acz9DX300

“The View” co-host Joy Behar finds herself in the hot seat. She’s now apologizing for making a controversial joke about NFL player Carl Nassib.

Nassib is the defensive end for the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday (June 21), Nassib shared with his Instagram followers that he was gay. The athlete released a coming-out video where he discussed his sexuality and decision to share the news with his followers.

On “The View,” the co-hosts discuss whether a coming-out video in 2021 is a “big deal” for the sport. Co-hosts Sara Haines and Ana Navarro both believe having an openly gay athlete in the NFL is important for representation in the sport. But Navarro didn’t know which team Nassib played for, asking the other co-hosts.

“Don’t ask me, you’re asking the wrong person,” Behar responded before joking. “Ana, after they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!”

The other co-hosts didn’t seem to appreciate Behar’s joke. For instance, Navarro blocked her ears, and Haines put her head down in response. But the responses online have been more intense. Several online users have criticized Behar for the joke.

One user wrote: “I thought that show was canceled. @JoyVBehar is an embarrassment to Italian Americans. That was a timed line. Not spur. Sad.” Another wrote, “Joy Behar makes a blatant homophobic comment. Will there be outrage? Will she be canceled? No, because she’s a Liberal.”

Yet another wrote, “Joy and people like her are why so many remain in the closet. It’s NOT ok.”

‘The View’ Host Apologizes

Perhaps, realizing her mistake, “The View” host attempted to apologize before the show went to commercial. Joy Behar told viewers that the joke she made was inappropriate and asked people to disregard it. But the damage appears to be already done.

“I just long for the day when you can just be gay in the world, and it doesn’t become a big deal,” she said. “By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television? Scratch it. Make-believe I never said it.”

On Monday, Carl Nassib discussed coming out and feeling “comfortable enough” to share his sexuality. He said his family and friends have been supportive of his decision. In the video, he shared that he planned to promote awareness and positivity.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said.”I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.”

Community Policy
View All 33 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Believe#Never Said#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#Italian Americans#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Meghan McCain’s Co-Hosts ‘Weren’t Aware’ She Was Leaving After Four Years on the Show

When the news broke that Meghan McCain will be leaving “The View” before her contract with the show expired, fans were not the only ones who were surprised. According to The Daily Mail, McCain’s co-hosts on “The View” were also surprised to learn that she would be leaving the show early. The news outlet referenced a source that said McCain had not informed those co-hosts of her resignation. Those co-hosts are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Twitter Users Love Joy Behar's Reaction To Meghan McCain Leaving 'The View'

The televised rows between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain will soon be no more. McCain announced Thursday on “The View” that she was leaving the daytime talk show after nearly four years as the conservative voice on the panel of women. McCain said she wanted to remain in Washington, D.C., after moving there at the start of the pandemic when she was pregnant with her daughter Liberty. “The View” shoots in New York City.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Joy Behar looks unamused as Meghan McCain announces ‘View’ departure, but promises more time to fight

At least one co-host of “The View” doesn’t seem too upset to see Meghan McCain leaving. McCain announced on Thursday’s episode that she’s stepping away from the talk show, but when she added she’s sticking around until the end of this month to “fight” some more, her co-host Joy Behar was not amused. After McCain, 36, thanked her “strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible” colleagues, the ...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Meghan McCain Quitting 'The View', Blindsiding Cohosts Whoopi & Joy Behar

Meghan McCain will be announcing her resignation from ABC's hit talk show The View on today's show but will be doing so without telling her cohosts. According to Daily Mail, the conservative mouthpiece has had enough of the back and forth with the ladies over the past couple of months. She will be letting the fans know she is wrapping up her 4-year run on the show.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Meghan McCain Insulting ‘The View’ Co-Hosts, Trying To Get Them Fired?

The View has always been high on drama. The iconic morning show has bred controversy ever since its inception. Nowadays, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar seem like they genuinely dislike one another, while Whoopi Goldberg just tries to keep the peace. This dynamic lends itself perfectly to tabloids. Gossip Cop regularly encounters stories about the inner workings of The View.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Meghan McCain is leaving ‘The View’: report

Meghan McCain is bidding farewell to “The View,” according to a new report. The conservative co-host is set to announce her resignation on Thursday morning’s show, ending her four-season run at the end of July, according to the Daily Mail. “We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant...
Fox News

Joy Behar tries to walk back joke about gay NFL player

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is The View co-host Sara Haines?

SARA Haines returned as co-host for ABC's The View in 2020 after a two-year absence. Haines is married to Max Shifrin and they share three children - Alec Richard, Sandra Grace and Caleb Joseph. Who is Sara Haines?. Sara Haines is a television host and journalist. She has worked as...
TV & VideosPopculture

Whoopi Goldberg Has Been Absent From 'The View' for a Week

The View's discussion table has been a little less crowded for the past several days amid long-time moderator Whoopi Goldberg's absence. Goldberg, who has been a staple on the morning talk show since 2007, has been missing from The View for a week now, leading to worry from more than just her fans, with Joy Behar recently admitting that she and her co-hosts are "so worried" about Goldberg.