‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Issues Apology for Controversial Joke About NFL Player Carl Nassib: ‘Make Believe I Never Said It’

“The View” co-host Joy Behar finds herself in the hot seat. She’s now apologizing for making a controversial joke about NFL player Carl Nassib.

Nassib is the defensive end for the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday (June 21), Nassib shared with his Instagram followers that he was gay. The athlete released a coming-out video where he discussed his sexuality and decision to share the news with his followers.

On “The View,” the co-hosts discuss whether a coming-out video in 2021 is a “big deal” for the sport. Co-hosts Sara Haines and Ana Navarro both believe having an openly gay athlete in the NFL is important for representation in the sport. But Navarro didn’t know which team Nassib played for, asking the other co-hosts.

“Don’t ask me, you’re asking the wrong person,” Behar responded before joking. “Ana, after they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!”

The other co-hosts didn’t seem to appreciate Behar’s joke. For instance, Navarro blocked her ears, and Haines put her head down in response. But the responses online have been more intense. Several online users have criticized Behar for the joke.

One user wrote: “I thought that show was canceled. @JoyVBehar is an embarrassment to Italian Americans. That was a timed line. Not spur. Sad.” Another wrote, “Joy Behar makes a blatant homophobic comment. Will there be outrage? Will she be canceled? No, because she’s a Liberal.”

Yet another wrote, “Joy and people like her are why so many remain in the closet. It’s NOT ok.”

‘The View’ Host Apologizes

Perhaps, realizing her mistake, “The View” host attempted to apologize before the show went to commercial. Joy Behar told viewers that the joke she made was inappropriate and asked people to disregard it. But the damage appears to be already done.

“I just long for the day when you can just be gay in the world, and it doesn’t become a big deal,” she said. “By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television? Scratch it. Make-believe I never said it.”

On Monday, Carl Nassib discussed coming out and feeling “comfortable enough” to share his sexuality. He said his family and friends have been supportive of his decision. In the video, he shared that he planned to promote awareness and positivity.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said.”I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.”