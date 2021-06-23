Singer Kennedy Holmes, local Hall of Famer to attend Ferguson vaccination clinic
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – This Saturday, St. Louis County will host a vaccination clinic with a few entertaining twists. A walk-up vaccination event will be held at Centene’s Ferguson Service Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2900 Pershall Road where the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. St. Louis native and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes will be providing live tunes and NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams will be in attendance.www.kmov.com