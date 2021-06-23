Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

Singer Kennedy Holmes, local Hall of Famer to attend Ferguson vaccination clinic

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – This Saturday, St. Louis County will host a vaccination clinic with a few entertaining twists. A walk-up vaccination event will be held at Centene’s Ferguson Service Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2900 Pershall Road where the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. St. Louis native and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes will be providing live tunes and NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams will be in attendance.

www.kmov.com
