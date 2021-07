A free, outdoor exhibition of augmented reality artworks. The Looking Glass is a free, outdoor exhibition of augmented reality (AR) artworks viewable on The Shed’s public plaza July 3 to August 29, presented in partnership with Acute Art and the High Line. Invisible to the naked eye, these artworks come to life on your phone’s screen when you aim your camera at the right spot, appearing as real as the environment around them. Through the juxtaposition of physical and virtual worlds, the works in The Looking Glass convey a sense of surprise and wonder about the spaces we move through every day.