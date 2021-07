Kylian Mbappe has an attitude that is problematic for France squad harmony at Euro 2020, according to former France international Jerome Rothen. Jerome Rothen, who won 13 caps for France between 2003 and 2007, was speaking to RMC Sport and expressed his feeling that Didier Deschamps needs to be stricter with his young talisman. Mbappe and team mate Olivier Giroud exchanged words via the media before the tournament even kicked off and Rothen believes that manager Deschamps is struggling to handle the PSG man.