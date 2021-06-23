The Lasting Impact of COVID-19 on Divorce

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS - The lifting of pandemic restrictions across much of the country and the resultant increase in human interaction is a welcome development for most after such a long period in isolation. But, as we examine in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, trial lawyers say a rise in personal injury litigation, from medical malpractice to motor vehicle accidents and road rage incidents, is “inevitable” with so many people out and about. I’m interested to hear what you think: what types of personal injury claims do you expect to increase as life gets back to something resembling the pre-pandemic normal? Let me know at [email protected] and I’ll feature your feedback in a follow-up column.