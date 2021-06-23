The Lasting Impact of COVID-19 on Divorce
While divorce can naturally be challenging emotionally and financially for high-net-worth couples, the pandemic has added several layers of complexity, and lawyers along with their clients need to be prepared for the ongoing impact. Whether it’s the increasingly drawn out procedural processes due to substantial court delay, the frustration inherent in virtual court proceedings, or greater uncertainty over a couple’s financial future, there are many new realities at play in the current environment. Divorce inquiries among New York City’s top matrimonial lawyers rose 50% earlier in the pandemic as COVID-19’s impact on family dynamics, in many cases, accelerated separation plans. The increase in new family law matters has created a backlog of pending cases, the aftereffects of which matrimonial lawyers may be dealing with for years to come.www.law.com