Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

The Lasting Impact of COVID-19 on Divorce

By Kristen Dalton
Law.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile divorce can naturally be challenging emotionally and financially for high-net-worth couples, the pandemic has added several layers of complexity, and lawyers along with their clients need to be prepared for the ongoing impact. Whether it’s the increasingly drawn out procedural processes due to substantial court delay, the frustration inherent in virtual court proceedings, or greater uncertainty over a couple’s financial future, there are many new realities at play in the current environment. Divorce inquiries among New York City’s top matrimonial lawyers rose 50% earlier in the pandemic as COVID-19’s impact on family dynamics, in many cases, accelerated separation plans. The increase in new family law matters has created a backlog of pending cases, the aftereffects of which matrimonial lawyers may be dealing with for years to come.

www.law.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#New York City#Lawyers#Family Law#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsCosmos

Race impacts COVID-19 outcomes among children

A new study has found that racial disparities in the severity of COVID-19, well documented among adults, also occur among children. The research, conducted by a team from the UK and published today in JAMA Pediatrics, compared testing rates and hospitalisation rates across 2.5 million British children of different races.
Religionpersecution.org

Your Impact on the COVID-19 Battleground in India

(International Christian Concern) – A few weeks ago, we shared with you about the deadly second wave of COVID-19 that is sweeping across India. Since then, we have been bringing aid to persecuted communities devastated by this pandemic. We hope the testimonies of the church leaders in this video encourage...
Public Healthvpr.org

If You Build It ... : How COVID-19 Has Impacted The Homebuilding Industry

This hour, we talk with Vermont homebuilding experts Chris West and Jim Bradley about industry trends, and we answer your questions. Jim Bradley, past president and current member of the Vermont Home Builders and Remodelers Association (VBRA) currently leading the VBRA’s Legislative Committee. He is a builder and certified home energy analyst, a long-time member of Efficiency Vermont’s Energy Excellence Network and co-host of the local radio show House Calls Vermont.
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Will the Delta Variant Impact Future COVID-19 Mask Guidelines?

State officials are tracking the presence of the Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus. It’s a more dangerous strain of the virus and there’s questions about what it may mean for children under the age of 12 who can’t get vaccinated. School has ended for almost all Connecticut children, but...
Public HealthABC Action News

Vaccinations could impact how the nation defines COVID-19 surges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the country is no longer expected to reach the goal of getting 70% of adults COVID-vaccinated by the Fourth of July, those that have been are making a real difference. “What we're going to see is a transition away from focusing on cases, to really looking...
Mental HealthAnderson Herald Bulletin

Nancy Vaughan column: Survey tracks COVID-19 impacts on ALICE population

For the past decade, Indiana United Ways (IUW) has sponsored a study of financial hardship across our communities that is labeled ALICE: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Earlier this year, IUW conducted a limited survey across the state focused on how COVID-19 has impacted households that were already struggling. While...
Health ServicesMedscape News

COVID-19's Financial Impact on Primary Care Clinicians and Practices

Melissa K. Filippi, PhD, MPH; Elisabeth Callen, PhD; GStat, Ann Wade, BS, BJ; Megan Coffman; John M. Westfall, MD; Yalda Jabbarpour, MD; Christina M. Hester, PhD, MPH; Jennifer Carroll, MD, MPH. Abstract and Introduction. Introduction: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) disrupted and undermined primary care delivery. The goal of this study...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Cancer Detection, Surgical Treatments Negatively Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in declines in cancer detection and surgical treatments, according to a study published in JNCI: The Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The investigators found that population-based cancer registries showed a 10.2% decline in real-time electronic pathology reports in 2020 compared to 2019. The researchers...
LawLaw.com

Litigators Gear Up for Post-Pandemic Personal Injury Suits: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS - The lifting of pandemic restrictions across much of the country and the resultant increase in human interaction is a welcome development for most after such a long period in isolation. But, as we examine in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, trial lawyers say a rise in personal injury litigation, from medical malpractice to motor vehicle accidents and road rage incidents, is “inevitable” with so many people out and about. I’m interested to hear what you think: what types of personal injury claims do you expect to increase as life gets back to something resembling the pre-pandemic normal? Let me know at [email protected] and I’ll feature your feedback in a follow-up column.
SciencePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How Long Does COVID-19 Immunity Last?

People who’ve had a COVID-19 infection develop some antibodies to the virus, but it’s unknown how long that immunity lasts. Also unknown is how long immunity lasts for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Illinois Institute of Technology researchers, along with researchers at universities and medical centers across the...
Public Healthwestfordcatnews.org

COVID-19 Cultural Impact Commission Releases Recommendations

The COVID-19 Cultural Impact Commission released its final report on June 1,. concluding in a series of recommendations to the Legislature that include the utilization of $575 million of the $5.3 billion in federal funding received by the state through the American Rescue Plan to address the recovery of the creative and cultural sector over the next four years, as well as several additional policy recommendations.
Public Healththefreepress.ca

Interior Health reports COVID-19 impact declining

The vaccination target set by Interior Health (IH) for 80 per cent of the health authority population to get shots in arms is nearing a reality. The IH board members learned at their June 23, meeting the vaccination rate has reached the 70 per cent level with efforts ongoing to widen the opportunity for health authority residents to get shots in arms.
Pharmaceuticalsdocwirenews.com

Non-pharmaceutical intervention to reduce COVID-19 impact in Argentina

ISA Trans. 2021 Jun 21:S0019-0578(21)00340-2. doi: 10.1016/j.isatra.2021.06.024. Online ahead of print. This work is focused on the multilevel control of the population confinement in the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings due to the pandemic generated by the COVID-19 outbreak. The model used here is known as SEIRD and two objectives are sought: a time-varying identification of the infection rate and the inclusion of a controller. A control differential equation has been added to regulate the transitions between confinement and normal life, according to five different levels. The plasma treatment from recovered patients has also been considered in the control algorithm. Using the proposed strategy the ICU occupancy is reduced, and as a consequence, the number of deaths is also decreased.
Relationship Adviceseniorvoicealaska.com

Gender identity and your grandchild

Question: My granddaughter’s good friend is a young woman she used to work with. They spend a lot of time together and have come to visit me. It is apparent they are a couple. I’m not sure how to interact with them. Answer: This is a great question; while a...
Public HealthLaw.com

The Pandemic Job Market: From Drought to Pandemonium

Over the last 12 months, the legal technology job market hit both a decade-long low and an all-time high for hiring, job movement and salary demand. In April 2020, the job market began its “Great Pause.” Subsequently, the second and third quarters of 2020 saw fewer legal technology job openings than any two quarters since 2010. Flash forward to the second quarter of 2021, and there is more talent demand than supply, rapid salary growth to attract and retain employees, broadly increased job opportunity derived from changes related to work-from-home (WFH) adoption, and a resulting never-before-seen level of turnover among middle-market positions that has the entire industry in a hiring frenzy.
LawLaw.com

Law Firm Tech Budgets Scrap 'Next Big Thing' in Favor of the Basics

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek(year) 2021, brings you the trends, disruptions and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape, but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at our next virtual Legalweek(year) conference, happening on July 13-14. The upcoming sessions will cover a host of topics, including contracts and document automation, legal business strategies, e-discovery, litigation and data science and more. Click here to learn more and register for the most important virtual legal event of the year!