12 Kid-Friendly Breweries Near Washington, DC

This is an exciting time to be a beer drinker! The vast array of brands and brewing styles has created a subculture of beer connoisseurs. For those just getting to know craft beer, it can feel a bit overwhelming, so let’s discuss fundamentals; most beers are broken into two broad categories, Lagers and Ales. Your typical brewing ingredients are water, malt, yeast and hops. Belgians and other distinctive craft brews use spices, seeds, nuts, flowers, fruit, coffee and many other flavor enhancers. Most of the time barley, wheat, rye and oats are used to create the malt, but brewers have also been known to use corn, rice and other lesser grains. With so many possible ingredients, it’s no wonder there’s more than 4,000 active breweries in the United States alone!