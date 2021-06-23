12 Kid-Friendly Breweries Near Washington, DC
Is there anything better than the smooth glide of a frosty beer down your throat on a hot summer afternoon? Probably not much. Unless it’s being able to enjoy that icy brew while also enjoying some quality family time. And now that we can get out and about again, getting that family time at home just isn’t going to cut it. That’s why we love these local breweries. They invite us to come enjoy a delicious craft beer and bring the whole fam with us!redtri.com