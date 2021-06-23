17-year-old arrested following attempted carjacking in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was arrested following an early morning attempted carjacking in the Central West End. According to St. Louis police, the 17-year-old suspect got into a white sedan after attempting to carjack a man in the 4500 block of West Pine around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. Around the same time and in the same area, officers spotted a white sedan being driven recklessly and attempted to stop it. The white sedan refused to stop for the officer and instead sped away, eventually crashing into a tree in Fountain Park.