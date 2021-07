On July 2, 2021, Maria José Siri will make her anticipated debut as Santuzza in “Cavalleria rusticana” at the Arena of Verona. The soprano will perform alongside Maestro Marco Armiliato and Yusif Eyvazof and Murat Karahan, Fabio Sartori, and Sebastian Catana. Then on July 22, the soprano will make history and become one of the select few to perform both soprano roles of “Cavalleria rusticana” and “Pagliacci” in the same performance. The double bill is generally performed by a tenor and it is rare to see the same soprano in both works.