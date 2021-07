ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is asking for the community's help in location two young girls who have been missing for more than a day. Robstown Police shared a post from the mother of J'Lynn and Jewlee. She said the two girls do not have their cell phones and one of the girls could be carrying a yellow SpongeBob back pack with Black straps. Jewlee is believed to be carrying a tri colored guinea pig, the mother wrote.