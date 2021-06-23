Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Emerging 2022 big man Ernest Udeh, Jr. looks forward to learning more about Indiana

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnest Udeh Jr. is just now starting to believe in what his body is capable of. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., has only taken basketball seriously as a path to a college scholarship since he was a freshman in high school and he’s only grown into a body that makes him a legit Division I level center over the last year. He’s put in years of work on the fundamentals of post work, but it hasn’t really dawned on him until the last few months that his combination of moves, size and athleticism are enough for him to bully his opponents.

www.thedailyhoosier.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Atlanta, IN
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Stanford, IN
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillips High School#Division#The Daily Hoosier#Temple#National Champion Baylor#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Country
Nigeria
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.