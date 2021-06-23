Emerging 2022 big man Ernest Udeh, Jr. looks forward to learning more about Indiana

Ernest Udeh Jr. is just now starting to believe in what his body is capable of. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., has only taken basketball seriously as a path to a college scholarship since he was a freshman in high school and he’s only grown into a body that makes him a legit Division I level center over the last year. He’s put in years of work on the fundamentals of post work, but it hasn’t really dawned on him until the last few months that his combination of moves, size and athleticism are enough for him to bully his opponents.