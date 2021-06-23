East Bay city approves large-scale cannabis business at former Kmart
The old Kmart store in Antioch soon will become the hub of a large-scale cannabis business that offers indoor cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and a dispensary. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a San Francisco-based company’s application to set up the operation inside the former 94,338-square-foot Kmart at 3625 E. 18th St. in northeastern Antioch — one of the city’s two designated overlay districts where cannabis businesses are allowed.www.eastbaytimes.com