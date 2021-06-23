Cancel
East Bay city approves large-scale cannabis business at former Kmart

By Judith Prieve
East Bay Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old Kmart store in Antioch soon will become the hub of a large-scale cannabis business that offers indoor cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and a dispensary. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a San Francisco-based company’s application to set up the operation inside the former 94,338-square-foot Kmart at 3625 E. 18th St. in northeastern Antioch — one of the city’s two designated overlay districts where cannabis businesses are allowed.

