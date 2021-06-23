Summer’s Here, Do it Right With the Secret Flint Coney Sauce Recipe

Can you believe we are already creeping up on the 4th of July? In mid-Michigan that means it's Koegel hot dog season, and what's a hot dog without coney sauce right?. There has been some discussion throughout the years as to where, and when, the popular sauce was first introduced, and who did the introduction. It's been said that Greek immigrants visited Coney Island in Brooklyn before trekking their way across the country. Apparently they are the ones that came up with the "must have" hot dog topping.