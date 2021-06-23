Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

Summertime on the Sunset Strip with Van Halen….gu-gu-gu-gauranteeeeed to satisfy!. Forty five years ago tonight Van Halen performed at the legendary Starwood nightclub in West Hollywood. It wasn’t too long before this gig that the lineup of David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony had been been confined to playing mostly cover songs but the tides began to turn in early May of 1976. On that night Van Halen was the opening act for English Rock heavyweights UFO at the Golden West Ballroom in Norwalk, California. Many who were in attendance would later say that Van Halen blew UFO off the stage that night. As a result, Van Halen now had some serious leverage and they would use it by adding more and more originals to setlists.