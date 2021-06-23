Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania governor to get bill to protect lemonade stands

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4Lov_0acz7wjy00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to protect a rite of passage for many kids – the iconic lemonade stand.

The state Senate passed a bill 50-0 that would allow kids to sell lemonade, brownies, cookies and other goods without having to be approved by local authorities, PennLive reported.

The bill was named “Free the Lemonade Stands” and was in response to news reports of children’s lemonade stands being shut down after they were found not to have a municipal permit.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Johnathan Hershey (R-Juniata County), allows license and permit exemptions to any minor-operated business as long as the child is under the age of 18, the business is open for less than 84 days a calendar year and generates less than $5,000, according to PennLive.

The money limit can be waved if the money is being earned for a charity.

The minor’s stand also needs to be set up in an area where it wouldn’t be a direct competitor to a licensed business, PennLive reported.

The bill passed the state House unanimously earlier this year.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade Stand#Food Drink#Senate#House#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related