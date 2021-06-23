Cancel
Michigan State

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XLVIII: Football

By Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.
SpartanNation
 10 days ago
East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for Mel Tucker and MSU football.

June is going to be an exciting month for the world of college football, Michigan State included.

With the dead period officially lifted, prospects from all over the country will fly to East Lansing to experience what Mel Tucker's program has to offer.

The Spartans 2022 recruiting class features nine players from across the nation, four of which committed this month (three in the past week).

Recently, MSU added three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller on June 16, three-star tight end Michael Masunas on June 19, and three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover on June 20.

And as I'm typing this, Michigan State's next class is ranked No. 25 in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten with an average rating of 0.8575.

