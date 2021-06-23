Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns as Gates Foundation trustee

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnM4Q_0acz7gra00

Warren Buffett resigned Wednesday as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The billionaire chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said he has been an “inactive trustee” for years at the foundation.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” Buffett said.

The resignation comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their plans to divorce.

Buffett did not give a reason why he was leaving the Gates Foundation board at this time, only that he had resigned from other boards.

Buffett also announced Wednesday that he intends to donate $4.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares to five foundations he has given money to since 2006. The donation would put Buffett halfway through his pledge to distribute all his shares of the stock to philanthropy.

“Over many decades I have accumulated an almost incomprehensible sum simply by doing what I love to do,” Mr. Buffett said. “Compound interest, a long runway, wonderful associates and our incredible country have simply worked their magic.”

The shares of Berkshire Hathaway make up about 99% of Buffett’s wealth, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Buffett has been making annual contributions to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Novo Foundation and the Gates Foundation.

“With today’s $4.1 billion distribution, I’m halfway there,” Buffett said in a statement.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Charity#Melinda Gates Foundation#Berkshire#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#The Wall Street Journal#The Sherwood Foundation#Novo Foundation#The Gates Foundation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) in the first half of 2021. Here's a look at five stocks owned by Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway that could see strong gains in the second half of 2021. 1. Aon:...
Economymagnoliareporter.com

Dr. David Ashby: They know to hire the best people and leave them alone

What do a couple of 90-year-olds know about investing?. Warren Buffett is a well-known name to investors, having run Berkshire Hathaway for the last 55 years or so. At age 90, his reputation as a successful investor is virtually unmatched over the long run. Less well known to the public...
CharitiesStreet.Com

How Much Has Warren Buffett Given to Charity?

The billionaire and current chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, (BRK.A ) - Get Reporttook a pledge in 2006 to give away all of his stock in the company to philanthropic foundations. Warren Buffett has since called for more of the world's billionaires to make a similar pledge. Just this...
Agriculturefinancialsamurai.com

Bill Gates Is Buying Up Farmland: 5 Reasons To Invest As Well

Bill Gates has taken on many roles over the course of his career: affable tech nerd, aloof billionaire, tennis player, visionary philanthropist. Recently, he and soon-to-be-ex wife Melinda Gates added a new title to that list: largest owners of US farmland. One way to get rich is to observe what...
CharitiesBusiness Insider

Walt Disney's great-niece praised Warren Buffett's character - but argued most of his $100 billion fortune should go to the government, not philanthropy

Walt Disney's great-niece disagrees with Warren Buffett's approach to charity. Abigail Disney praised Buffett's character, but argued the government should get most of his fortune. Buffett is halfway towards his goal of contributing over 99% of his wealth to philanthropy. See more stories on Insider's business page. Walt Disney's great-niece...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-Bill and Melinda Gates did not die in 2013

The latest conspiracy theory to target Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates has claimed he and his soon-to-be ex-wife Melinda died in 2013. There is no evidence to support this. The morbid claim was originally shared via a blog in June 2020 (here) but recently resurfaced on Instagram (here) where...
Gamblingfa-mag.com

Charlie Munger Calls Robinhood A 'Gambling Parlor'

Charlie Munger is not shy about his thoughts on Robinhood. In an interview with CNBC that aired Tuesday, Munger, 97, continued a spat between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. executives and the trading platform, saying the company is “beneath contempt,” according to a transcript of the interview, which also featured Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett.