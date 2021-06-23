'I would have liked to see Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic...', says top analyst
Rafael Nadal was unable to clinch his 14th Roland Garros title this month, as well as having to postpone his appointment with overtaking eternal rival Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam standings. The Spanish champion's journey in Paris was interrupted in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic, capable of inflicting his third absolute defeat in the French capital and flying towards success.www.tennisworldusa.org