Tennis

'I would have liked to see Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic...', says top analyst

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rafael Nadal was unable to clinch his 14th Roland Garros title this month, as well as having to postpone his appointment with overtaking eternal rival Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam standings. The Spanish champion's journey in Paris was interrupted in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic, capable of inflicting his third absolute defeat in the French capital and flying towards success.

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

