'I would have liked to see Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic...', says top analyst

Tennis stands on the edge of a precipice. To its left is a deep canyon, at the bottom of which lie the battered bodies of other sports who missed their opportunity to burst into the mainstream and gain some territory from the monolith that is football: cricket lies there trying to scramble its way back up the slope, Formula One has built a complicated device designed to hoist itself back to safety and golf has resigned itself to hoping that it can climb back up on a pile of Saudi Arabia oil-soaked dollar notes.