The coolest Fourth of July desserts for your long-awaited gatherings

Wave an American flag, watch some fireworks, play some backyard games, and host a picnic this holiday. Find time to reflect on freedom and get caught up in the spirit of American independence, a joyous occasion to celebrate our many liberties and all of the blessings that life has to offer us. For a healthy, fun treat, skewer some fresh raspberries, mini marshmallows, and blueberries onto 6-inch wooden skewers, or use cubes of angel food cake, strawberries, and blueberries instead. Make some “frosted” grapes by washing some seedless grapes, leaving them slightly damp, then rolling the grapes in bowls of different red and blue varieties of Jell-O, like cherry and blue raspberry. Place the frosted grapes on a cookie sheet and pop them in the freezer for an hour to set. Patriotic colors of red, white, and blue are represented in these holiday recipes.