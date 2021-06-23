Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Joseph Gelmis

By Total Recall
Rottentomatoes.com
 13 days ago

2/4 89% The Breakfast Club (1985) Nothing really changes. You hear nothing you haven't heard before. But you know that for them it is happening for the first time, and they deserve compassion. I'm not sure that's a good enough reason to see "The Breakfast Club." - Newsday EDIT Read More | Posted Mar 23, 2015.

www.rottentomatoes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Breakfast Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV & VideosPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHONY’s Eboni K. Williams Says Production Edited Out Other Racial Comments

Eboni K. Williams made Bravo history when she joined this season, becoming the first Black Housewife to star on the show. The show is currently in its 13th season. Of course, the issue of race has been moved to the forefront of the show as Eboni does not hold back from calling the other ladies out for being racially insensitive. One of her first confrontations on the show was with Ramona Singer, a white millionaire businesswoman who thinks it’s appropriate to refer to hospitality workers as “the help.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Retires After ‘Racism’ Accusation

The former NXT star Jordan Myles a.k.a ACH has announced that he has decided to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old announced his premature retirement as he claims to have become a victim of racism. ACH retires from pro wrestling. ACH had previously accused the company of making his t-shirt...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

How Eboni K. Williams Is Shifting The Reality Television Space For Black Women

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. Most of us may know Eboni K. Williams as a legal correspondent, attorney, or the host and executive producer on REVOLT’s “REVOLT Black News,” but recently, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate has taken on a new role to add to her extensive and impressive CV. Williams recently was reintroduced to the world through a new medium of media - reality television. As of the thirteenth season, which premiered in May, Williams has become the newest cast member and first Black woman to join the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) franchise.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
Celebritiesshinemycrown.com

‘RHONY’s Bershan Shaw Defends Ramona Singer: ‘She’s Not a Racist’

New York’s Housewives’ “friend” Bershan Shaw is defending Ramona Singer after the cast member was labeled a “racist” by viewers. “I met Ramona in the summer, and Ramona and I hit it off,” she told daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. “She and I really did hit it off. And Ramona is a straight shooter, which I love. She’s bold, she’s in your face, [and] she tells it like it is.”
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
Celebritieskaxe.org

Aisha Harris

Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. From 2012 to 2018, Harris covered culture for Slate Magazine as a staff writer, editor and the host of the film and TV podcast Represent, where she wrote about everything from the history of self-care to Dolly Parton's (formerly Dixie) Stampede and interviewed creators like Barry Jenkins and Greta Gerwig. She joined The New York Times in 2018 as the assistant TV editor on the Culture Desk, producing a variety of pieces, including a feature Q&A with the Exonerated Five and a deep dive into the emotional climax of the Pixar movie Coco. And in 2019, she moved to the Opinion Desk in the role of culture editor, where she wrote or edited a variety of pieces at the intersection of the arts, society and politics.
EntertainmentRottentomatoes.com

Calum Reed

93% And Then We Danced (2020) And Then We Danced has a certain unique flavor to it, despite its wholly predictable story beats, which stay close to the tried-and-tested depiction of guilt-edged attraction. - In Review Online EDIT Read More | Posted Jun 4, 2021.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Momma’s Boy Comedy (in NYC)

*Please practice social distancing and wear a mask when you are not eating or drinking for your safety and for the safety of those around you*. Momma’s Boy Comedy hosted by Jared Schwartz is back! We’re presenting you with a new weekly installment of comedy featuring comics from Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, YouTube, Sirius XM, late night TV, and more.
Minneapolis, MNaugsburg.edu

Professor Annie Heiderscheit Interviewed by Angela Davis on MPR

Annie Heiderscheit, director of Augsburg’s Master of Music Therapy program, was one of three featured guests on Angela Davis’ MPR talk show. MPR’s June 1 show focused on the increase in physical pain that many people have experienced during the pandemic. Heiderscheit spoke about how music can help people manage pain and recommended types of music that can be especially helpful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy