Diocese of Lafayette Releases a Statement in Regards to the Alleged Sexual Abuse of a minor By a Deacon

The Diocese of Lafayette released the following statement in regards to alleged sexual abuse of a minor by a deacon:. The Diocese of Lafayette has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux. Following an initial inquiry, the Diocese has placed Deacon Gautreaux on administrative leave pending a further determination in this matter. The allegation received relates to a period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon. Further, the Diocese has reported the allegation to law enforcement authorities in St. Martin Parish. The Diocese is unaware of any other allegations involving Deacon Gautreaux at this time.