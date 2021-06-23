Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rumor: BMW working on 1MW electric M2 model for 50th anniversary

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW M division will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year which is the perfect occasion for some proper celebration. Various sources claim that the M division is hard at work looking to put together some anniversary models. Today, a report coming in from Australia has some truly outlandish claims that, if proven true, will show just how crazy the engineers in Munich can get.

www.bmwblog.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Electric Car#Electric Motors#1mw Electric M2#Bmw M#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch This: Tesla Model S Plaid vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

*Edit 6/30/21: The video is no longer available but we're leaving the article up for now because the stats are still from the actual 1/4 mile runs and are valid for comparison purposes. Until we can actually line up a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S,...
Carstopgear.com

Everrati Signature review: a 500bhp electric Porsche 911

Everrati Signature review: a 500bhp electric Porsche 911. Another 964 lost to restomodding? “Everything we do is reversible,” promises Justin Lunny, the founder of Everrati. Clearly it’s not the first time he’s been asked how contentious it is surrendering a perfectly tidy Porsche 911 to the EV cause. “We’re updating them but we’re not ruining them. If somebody so wishes we allow them to have their engine, package it up and put it in storage or a mancave. But if we achieve what we’ve set out to do, we’ll still make these cars engaging and fun. Though it’s a different experience by definition.” So what am I looking at? The car you see here is the Everrati Signature. Not the company’s first fully electric 911, but the first that’s not a heavily hacked around development car. All (for now) will be based on the 964-generation of 911 from the late Eighties and early Nineties. You can buy a Pure, based on a narrow-bodied 964, or a Signature – like this – with the punchier wide body and with much more customisation available.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Spied! The Lexus-Badged Toyota GR 86 Is Happening

Just a few short days ago, we got wind of a rumor suggesting that Lexus could be working on a badge-engineered Toyota GR 86 for its own lineup. It seems a bit unusual to suggest that a luxury brand like Lexus could pinch a small, budget-friendly sports car from its less luxury-focused big brother, but with the right enhancements, it would surely be pretty cool. Still, we hear rumors like this all the time, and some are totally fabricated, but we now have proof that the Lexus LC could soon have a baby brother. Spy shots from Japan show the latest 86 sporting the 'Spindle' grille that is a Lexus signature design flourish.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW 3 Series Electric Spied With Little Less Camouflage

BMW will further expand the model portfolio of the 3 Series with the addition of a fully electric version. This is not the first time a prototype of that vehicle is spied, though this time around it seems that the test car is wearing less camouflage than before. At a...
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: Upcoming BMW XM Seen Testing in Camouflage with Funky New Exhausts

What was once a rumor is now becoming a reality. BMW’s M Division is finally going to be making its own bespoke performance car, built entirely by BMW M and not based on an existing BMW product. Think Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and you’ll get the idea. It’s going to be called the BMW XM (formerly known as X8) and it’s not only going to be the first bespoke M model but also the first electrified proper M car. Judging by some new spy photos, it’s also going to add some new design firsts for BMW. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)
CarsBMW BLOG

RUMOR: BMW M4 CSL Coming in 2023 — Bringing the Name Back

After the smashing media success that was the BMW M2 CS, fans of the brand are dying for yet another special model. The M2 CS proved that the M Division still knows how to make cars that excite our enthusiast passions. Additionally, the new BMW M4 Competition proved to be a sensational driver’s car of its own. So what happens if BMW M were to combine the two? Thankfully, we’re going to find out in 2023, as the BMW M4 CSL is going to do just that.
CarsBMW BLOG

dAHLer gives more power to the BMW 128ti and upgraded looks

Swiss tuning shop dAHLer launches a new BMW project, this time based on the recently unveiled BMW 128ti. The abbreviation – which stands for “Turismo Internazionale” – was used to indicate the most powerful models in the BMW 02 series, namely the 1600 ti and the 2002 ti. BMW did more than just add another letter with the 2002 tii: the “Turismo Internazionale Iniezione” variant was powered by a 130 hp 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine with a Kugelfischer mechanical fuel injection system.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Watch BMWBLOG Podcast Ep. 52 — BMW i4 Test Drive and BMW iX

Our latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, episode 52, recently went live on all of our podcast outlets (Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher) but you can now catch it on YouTube as well. As with most of our recent episodes, the video version is now live, if you’d prefer to have the podcast up while you’re on a computer or laptop.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Old Mercedes CLK Puts V8 Engine To Work In Autobahn Top Speed Run

The second-gen Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class went on sale for the 2003 model year in the US, and the CLK 500 was the top non-AMG variant at launch with a 5.0-liter V8 making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of torque. In this video, the V8-powered coupe takes a high-speed blast down the autobahn.
Home & GardenCarscoops

2023 BMW 7-Series Shows iX-inspired Interior With Curved Displays For The First Time

As BMW is getting ready to either shock or inspire us with the upcoming 7-Series, our spies managed to get a glimpse of its interior for the first time. While the dashboard is still covered, major highlights like the curved dual displays make their first appearance in the 2022/2023 BMW 7-Series. The outline of the dash itself leads us to believe that BMW was heavily inspired by the interior design of models like the all-electric iX, while the raised center console appears to no longer feature a traditional shift selector.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

No Shift: New Tesla Model S Has Hidden Drive, Park, Reverse Controls

Tesla can't just make a car. They have to deliver an experience that's fresh, innovative, fast as all hell, and sometimes a little perplexing, too. The Model S Plaid follows this recipe to the letter, and it's probably the best Tesla to date. However, you might have noticed it's missing a typical shift lever.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Teased Before Global Launch

The South Korean car manufacturer has been previewing the Elantra N since September last year and released a handful of images of camouflaged prototypes. A handful of YouTubers have even had the opportunity to test out the sedan in prototype guise. Now we can get a glimpse of the Elantra N without any camouflage.
Buying Carstopgear.com

This electric Jaguar E-Type has up to 250 miles of range

British company Electrogenic offers EV E-Types with up to 400bhp and 250 miles of range. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Welcome to another electrified classic, this time from a British company called Electrogenic. We’re promised its Jaguar E-Type conversions “retain the character of the original car” and are “fully reversible”. Good news.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

What If: 1957 Tesla Model S Is The Futuristic Car From The Past

We've seen several fictional renderings from Abimelec Design before and they're generally good, giving us a perspective of what could exist and what could have existed. The latest addition to Abimelec's collection is the Tesla Model S – not a next-generation model but one that got pulled back from the past 1957 to be exact.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW iX Prototype review calls it a ‘very impressive package’

The BMW iX is bound to show up on various driveways around the world towards the end of the year. The all-electric SUV from BMW is now being offered for test drives to a very select few but it is still in prototype stage. That means some of the features are not available or that some details are not perfect on the car. Nevertheless, lucky journalists are already driving it and the reviews coming in are promising.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid: How to Use Launch Control to Eclipse Ludicrous Speed

The 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid has many things in its arsenal to put down some insane acceleration numbers. For starters, it includes three electric motors—one at the front axle, and one at each rear wheel—to total 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. A set of 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (265/35 up front and 295/30 at the back) does the important job of putting that huge amount of power to the ground. And finally, the Model S Plaid's launch-control system preps the powertrain for explosive, neck-snapping acceleration runs. Thankfully, activating launch control is fairly easy. Here's how to do it:
CarsBMW BLOG

2022 Audi RS3 is Here — Should BMW M make a New 1 Series M?

Audi’s new RS3 is here… well, sort of. Audi just revealed some of its specs but the embargo hasn’t been fully lifted. However, there’s enough public info to know that the 2022 Audi RS3 is going to be one helluva performance car and one that should make BMW M think twice about making a proper 1 Series M car.
Carsautotrader.com

BMW to Discontinue Groundbreaking, Controversial i3 Electric Car

The weirdest BMW — and perhaps the quirkiest electric car — will go out of production next month. A BMW representative confirmed to Autotrader that the last U.S.-market example of other slow-selling but groundbreaking i3 will be built in July. There will be no 2022 i3. The i3 was part...