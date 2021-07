As we approach and pass the midway mark within the month of June, this summer season has already delivered a hefty load of music for rap fans to dive into. This week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Singles coverage adds even more heat into the mix with countless scorching hot collaborations, such as Cactus Jack rapper Don Toliver’s sneaky link with Colombian songstress Kali Uchis, and the veteran marquee feature Wale secured from Chris Brown for his heaven-sent release.