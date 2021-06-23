Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir demo 5G MEC in novel network environments

By Nick Wood
telecoms.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman telco Deutsche Telekom wants to position itself as an edge services powerhouse, and to that end the telco and its partners this week shared their latest developments. Working with Mavenir and MobiledgeX, Deutsche Telekom has produced a cloud-native, 5G user plane function (UPF) to support multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications in different networking environments.

telecoms.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mec#5g#Amazon Web Services#German#G Core#Vodafone#Aws Wavelength#Dish#Mec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Quantiphi To Enable 5G Edge Solutions For Enterprises With Google Cloud

Quantiphi, in partnership with Google Cloud, will deploy intelligent video analytics and low-latency Edge AI solutions enabling smart surveillance, improved customer experience and intelligent operations for 5G service providers and their enterprise customers. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced that it will be an Independent Software Vendor...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Eurobites: Are smart homes a dumb idea?

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Magyar Telekom goes with Amdocs for billing upgrade; Nokia takes GPON to Armenia; Three UK rebrands. Think you're such a smarty-pants with your connected kettle? Think again. A new study from Which?, the respected UK consumer rights organization, has revealed that a home filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 "hacking or unknown scanning attacks" from across the world in a single week. Which? set up a fake home and filled it with connected goodies bought online, ranging from smart TVs to printers via wireless security cameras. Researchers then connected them to the Internet, exposing them to malware and other nasties created by real cybercriminals. In the worst week (or the best if you were the hacker), 12,807 unique scans or attack attempts were made against the devices, including 2,435 specific attempts to maliciously log into the devices with a weak default username and password. Surprisingly, perhaps, the most attacked product was a humble Epson printer, though the ieGeek security camera (surely the name's a red flag?) was also a popular target.
Technologyaithority.com

Airspan Networks Expands Its 5G Solutions Portfolio To Meet Growing Demand For CBRS, Cable Operators And Private Networks Markets

Solutions with feature-rich software to provide network densification, capacity enhancements. All feature Airspan’s Open RAN software platform, connecting to its portfolio of outdoor and indoor equipment, on both sub 6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions,...
Businesstelecoms.com

Ericsson bags Malaysia’s only national 5G network deal ahead of Huawei

Ericsson has won a major 5G contract in Malaysia instead of Huawei, which could represent a major strategic shift by the country. The news is significant for two reasons: firstly because the 5G development model in Malaysia is unlike that of most of the rest of the world, with the government controlling the country’s 5G network; and secondly because Huawei had been hotly tipped to bag the deal.
BusinessLight Reading

Sixty operators and vendors achieve MEF 3.0 certification

While most of us would consider putting on jeans and brushing our hair as plenty productive during a pandemic, MEF's members are clearly overachievers as over 60 service providers and vendors are now MEF 3.0 certified. MEF says certifications are up 75% since May 2020 among service providers – of...
Cell PhonesLight Reading

CSPG, China Mobile and Huawei take home the GSMA 'Best Mobile Innovation for the Connected Economy' award

The 35th Global Mobile Award (GLOMO Award) ceremony was successfully held by GSMA at the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021). The 5G-inspired smart grid project jointly launched by Huawei, China Southern Power Grid (CSPG), and China Mobile won the "Best Mobile Innovation for the Connected Economy" award, reflecting the industry's high recognition for its leading technologies、open standards, and strong commercial performance.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

HPE buys Israeli cloud data co Zerto for $374m

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli cloud data management and protection company Zerto for $374 million cash. With offices in Herzliya and Boston, Zerto’s continuous data protection technology includes disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility in a single,...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Keysight Showcases 5G Technology to Facilitate Rapid Development of O-RAN Solutions at MWC21

At Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 (MWC 21) this week, Keysight Technologies showcased their 5G technology that speeds up development of virtualized open radio access network (O-RAN) architectures and delivery of wireless broadband services. 5G new radio (NR) has entered its second phase with the finalization of 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16), a growing adoption of open RAN interfaces, as well as a surge in investments in private 5G networks and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments.
BusinessData Center Knowledge

AT&T Is Moving Its 5G Cloud Network to Microsoft’s Azure

Scott Moritz (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is enlisting Microsoft Corp. to run its next-generation mobile network, a key win in the race by cloud companies to lock down large clients. Microsoft is acquiring AT&T’s Network Cloud technology and staff as part of a deal to eventually handle all of the...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE and China Mobile jointly win “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Mobile have been awarded the “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award for their “ITU-T MTN Based Deterministic Slicing Network” at the fifth Future Network Development Conference held in Nanjing, China. SPN(Slicing Packet Network)/MTN(Metro Transport Network) is originally proposed by China Moible,...
Computersmobileworldlive.com

Mavenir develops open RAN equipment for Ligado

Ligado Networks tapped Mavenir to develop open RAN equipment compatible with its L-band spectrum, illuminating the satellite communications company’s plans for deployment and expanding a list of recent wins for the software provider. Mavenir will develop O-RAN Alliance-compliant remote radio units and cloud-native open RAN software for Ligado Networks. This...
Technologyaithority.com

Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Businessthefastmode.com

Hungary’s Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs to Modernize its BSS

Magyar Telekom, Hungary’s leading telecommunications service provider, has selected Amdocs to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company’s mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs’ modernized platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business. As part of the deal, Amdocs will empower Magyar Telekom by streamlining...
Technologyaithority.com

Hytera Launches 4G & 5G Solutions to Serve the MNO and Vertical Industry Markets

Hytera has introduced its new 4G/5G portfolio including its industry-leading HyXG O-RAN solution. HyXG forms a key part of Hytera’s total solution aimed at serving the MNO and vertical industry markets. It comprises DU board, O-BBU and a high-end Edge-Node. The online launch event was held on 29 June 2021 to coincide with MWC Barcelona 2021.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Mobile-First Crypto Celo Surges By 20%, Dfinity's ICP Slumps

The latest product on the Celo platform is a P2P app for sending remittances cheaply. Image: Shutterstock. It's been a muted few days for the crypto market, with prices for the top 10 coins remaining mostly flat or declining slightly in the past 24 hours. One cryptocurrency that's defying the stagnant market is Celo, which is up over 20% in the past day to hit $3.59; over the past week, it's surged by nearly 40%.