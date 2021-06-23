Cancel
Joey Janela Trolls Drake Wuertz, Gets Kicked Out Of Seminole County School Board Meeting

By Jeremy Lambert
 10 days ago
Joey Janela had some free time on Tuesday so he decided to check out the Seminole County School Board Meeting when he ran into a fellow wrestling peer. Drake Wuertz has frequented school board meetings, pushing for the county and state to unmask children during the pandemic. Janela decided to see what all the fuss was about, going slightly undercover in what he believed would allow him to fit in at the meeting.

