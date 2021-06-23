The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)

As the world loosens the grip of a historic pandemic, people are turning in greater numbers to entertainment to escape reality. At the same time, productions that were shut down in 2020 are rebooting with new precautions and protocols in place, while other shows that might have returned under normal circumstances now seem less likely to do so. The delays in production in 2020 were felt strongly in early 2021 as the TV landscape felt more fractured than ever and, quite frankly, was still missing a lot of its heavy hitters. Shows like “Barry,” “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Atlanta” that have dominated lists like this in the past are still M.I.A. And a lot of the critical goodwill so far this year has been the exclusive property of the limited series, a form that seems more crowded than ever before as filmmakers have turned to it to tell longer stories. At the same time, new streaming services like Apple TV+, Peacock, and HBO Max have divided audiences in a way where it feels like no one knows where to watch something, much less what to watch.