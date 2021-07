MOSES LAKE — A collision Monday started a small brush fire about eight miles west of Moses Lake, near the Hiawatha Road exit, according to the Washington State Patrol. Torey Moore, 27, of Bremerton, was driving at about 4 p.m. east on Interstate 90 when his car went through a fence, onto Frontage Road, then back to I-90, where it came to rest on the right shoulder. It then caught fire.