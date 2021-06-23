Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox win in 11 after Rays' Wander Franco homers in debut

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Devers hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the 11th inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox spoiled the major league debut of Rays top prospect Wander Franco with a 9-5 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco, ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by...

www.reuters.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Mlb Com#Triple A Durham#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jack Leiter Wants To Land With Red Sox In Draft

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It sounds like Jack Leiter will have no qualms with falling to No. 4 in the draft. The Vanderbilt hurler is the most exciting pitching prospect in the MLB amateur draft later this month. But with no consensus No. 1 overall pick this year, it’s quite possible one of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers or Detroit Tigers takes the pitcher.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Wander Franco has a quietly productive day for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — And on his second day as a major-leaguer, Wander Franco walked twice, hustled to first on an infield bouncer that led to a run-scoring error, lined out on a ball he hit 107.4 mph, struck out and played a solid shortstop. Franco moved down a spot to...
MLBNBC Sports

Franco wasn't the only prospect who made history in Red Sox-Rays

Tuesday was a night of firsts at Tropicana Field. The most notable "first" involved Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball who made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox. Franco lived up to the hype, smacking a game-tying, three-run home...
MLBFOX Sports

MLB's top prospect Wander Franco debuts with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday

Wander Franco is the first big leaguer born in 2001 and I'm here to tell you why that matters. Baseball’s top prospect has arrived. Franco, the Rays’ 20-year old shortstop of the future, has officially been called up to the bigs. The consensus top prospect in minor-league baseball will make his debut on Tuesday at home against Boston.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Wander Franco, Xander Bogaerts

First it was Mike Trout and now it’s Bo Jackson. Hunter Renfroe sure is good at getting compared to blockbuster stars. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy) Speaking of blockbuster stars, the baseball world is buzzing about Wander Franco, who went 2-4 with a walk in his first MLB game against the Red Sox on Tuesday. If Franco lives up to the hype, he could follow in some pretty storied footsteps. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox at Rays lineups: Wander-ful tonight

The Red Sox and reeling Rays begin a crucial three-game series tonight in St. Petersburg (7:10 p.m., NESN), where Wander Franco, the No. 1 prospect in baseball and a potentially generational talent, will make his Major League debut. It was always a matter of when Franco would get the call...
MLBOver the Monster

Three more Red Sox players join Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers on All-Star roster

With one week to go until this year’s All-Star Game in Denver, which will be the first played in two years after it was scrapped in the 2020 COVID season, we already know of two Red Sox players who will be in attendance. Both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers led their respective positions in fan voting, putting them in as starters for the American League side. On Sunday, the pitchers and reserves were named, and the Red Sox got three more in, with Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and Matt Barnes all getting the call.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Pivetta's pitching helps Red Sox blank Athletics

Right-hander Nick Pivetta was part of combined shutout for the second time this season and Alex Verdugo scored the day’s only run after a leadoff double in the sixth inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Sunday in the finale of a tightly contested three-game series.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Oakland Athletics 7/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox (52-32) will challenge the Oakland Athletics (49-36) in the closing match of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. Boston will try to bounce back after a 6-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of a series on Saturday. The Red Sox ended up splitting the first two installments after a 3-2 victory over the Athletics in the series opener on Friday. Starter Garrett Richards made 5.0 innings with two earned runs on five base hits allowed while awarding three free bases but struck out two Oakland batters last time out. The Boston Red Sox scored a total of 24 runs in their last three outings. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts posted a total of 97 hits and 48 RBIs in leading the BoSox while Left Fielder J.D. Martinez and 3rd Baseman Rafael Devers combined for a total of 177 hits and 124 RBIs for the Red Sox.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Belts 10th homer

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, two total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's extra-innings loss to Oakland. A day after he plated the winning run with a 10th-inning single, Hernandez looked to knock another pair of game-changing hits Saturday. He slugged a solo homer in the seventh frame to give Boston a two-run lead, then singled in a run in the 12th inning to put the Red Sox up by two again. Oakland scored three times in the bottom of the frame, however, to negate Hernandez's heroics. The utility man has come alive at the plate of late, particularly in the power department -- he has four long balls and eight RBI over his past seven games.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Angels 4: Homers, outfield defense and a (mostly) strong bullpen

Another day, another way to win for this Red Sox team. In some ways this was a typical win. They got a couple of big swings from the offense, with Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers each hitting homers to lead the way at the plate. On the mound, Martín Pérez wasn’t dominant, but he was solid. Put those two together, and a win isn’t crazy. Except the offense did waste a whole lot of chances, and Pérez did get into a few jams. The latter was solved with great outfield defense, as the group came through with two big outfield assists for Pérez along with a leaping grab at the wall. And the not capitalizing on chances? Well, that was solved by the bullpen once again getting the job done and shutting doors, for the most part anyway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy