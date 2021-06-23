Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Craving Fair Food? This Is The Best Fair Food In South Dakota

By Christine Manika
Posted by 
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At last, fairs and festivals are in full swing around the Sioux Empire! That only means...greasy but delicious fair food!. It's difficult to pass up sweet treats and snack foods in general, however fair food just brings a whole new meaning to the concept of junk food. Festivals are the type of places where eating fried Oreos, turkey legs, and supreme nachos are like a "right of passage." There are 32 area festivals alone in the Sioux Empire which is basically 32 chances to eat all the fair food you want!

hot1047.com
Community Policy
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Snack Foods#Fairs#Food Drink#Craving Fair Food#The Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Hot 104.7

4th Of July Sizzle Comes From My Smoker

The key to holding in moisture while roasting a chicken on the smoker comes in the preparation and that means a salt brine. Cooking anything on the grill or smoker for the 4th of July weekend has become a tradition for me. And it may be part of your holiday too. If so, then let the rubbing and bringing begin.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 104.7

British People Know Nothing About This South Dakota Landmark

If you need a good laugh today, then this video from British YouTubers will literally have you rolling around on the ground!. VT brought together a group of Britains for a hilarious video about UK residents guessing famous American landmarks and where they are located. VT is an original series that gathers people together for fun and entertainment. The media group usually finds interesting topics to discuss and highlights the major differences between Americans and "Brits."
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Fireworks Laws, Displays and Safety Tips

Skyrocket's in flight, it's almost time for a little Independence Day delight. Sorry about the feeble attempt at trying to steal a lyric from the Starland Vocal Band. The Independence Weekend is upon us yet again here in the Sioux Empire. I loved the 4th of July as a kid and still do as an adult. I mean, who doesn't enjoy blowing stuff up, or at least watching stuff being blown up, right?
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

When Will the ‘Phillips Avenue Diner’ Be Open Again?

It looks like it will be at least a few more weeks until Sioux Empire residents will once again be able to eat at one of the city's more popular downtown restaurant hangouts. The Phillips Avenue Diner is still about 6-weeks away from being able to open back up their doors after a fire caused smoke and structural damage to the facility.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Did You Know You Could Be An Artist At A Sioux Falls Brewery?

Local businesses and restaurants in Sioux Falls consistently try to create their own identities. One store might feature a local designer's clothes or a restaurant might have a special signature dish. There's even a brewery in Downtown Sioux Falls that allows your artwork to be shown in an art gallery. Well...let's call it a "gall-brewery."
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

O So Good Restaurant To Partner With Wileys In Sioux Falls

A few days ago, the Executive Chef and co-owner of “O” So Good, Omar Thornton announced his restaurant doors in Garretson will be closed by August 1st. However, Omar did reveal in his original Facebook video and Facebook post that his business will be joining forces with a "well-known place" in downtown Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Have You Seen This Bizarre Food At Sioux Falls Costco?

I was checking out some produce at the Sioux Falls Costco. I was walking out of the cooler when I looked down and saw these containers of colorful hairballs. I realize that I don't get out much but I have traveled a fair amount. I've tried some exotic foods. But as I gazed down at these little goofy-looking globes, I realized there must be a whole world of food out there that I haven't experienced.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls

Summertime is the perfect oppertunity to enjoy some outside patio seating at your favorite Sioux Falls restaurants. But what about if you want to bring your four-legged family member with you to your dinner plans? Which restaurants are dog-friendly?. According to some Google reviews, these restaurants are all are dog-friendly...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Reincornation: Sioux Falls Has Another Rogue Corn Stalk

In 2020, a young rogue stalk of corn growing in the concrete at 57th and Minnesota defied all odds of growing. It became hope for the city during a rough year for all and became a star. People were taking selfies with it, street musicians were showing up to play, and it had it's own Twitter account. Then it was abruptly uprooted by a corn thug. But, it had a happy ending. The Theisen family in Sioux Falls rescued it and nursed it back to life in a bucket and found its forever home at City Hall.
Public HealthPosted by
Hot 104.7

COVID-19 Delta Variant Confirmed in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced in a press release this week that the COVID-19 Delta variant is now present in South Dakota. South Dakota had been the only state in the country that the more easily transmissible divergent strain of the virus had not appeared in yet. That distinction came to an end on June 30, 2021.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Pop-Up Park Returns

If you think a Pop-Up Park is like a temporary kiosk in the mall, well you're not all wrong. But think beauty, function, fun, and another added bonus for the City of Sioux Falls. This will be the third year that the Phillips Avenue Plaza will host a Pop-Up Park...
Posted by
Hot 104.7

O So Good Restaurant In Garretson Is Closing For…Good

A restaurant located just outside of Sioux Falls in Garretson is closing its doors in July. However, this sudden closure does not appear to be COVID-19 related, especially since this establishment was featured on national television just last year. Executive Chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Omar Thornton opened O...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

South Dakota 4th Of July Gas Shortage?

AAA says they expect around 47 million Americans to travel over the 4th of July weekend. Along with that, there could be a challenge to fill your vehicle with gasoline. There is some concern that a tank truck driver shortage could affect gas supplies over the long 4th of July holiday weekend.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Municipal Band Concert Schedule Begins

As outdoor entertainment has ramped up for the summer, you can add another option to the mix of musical performances with the Sioux Falls Municipal Band (SFMB). First formed in 1919 when events were attended in period attire such as long dresses, bonnets, 3-piece suits, and fedoras, the summer concerts now are a comfortable way to spend a hot summer afternoon or evening in a tank, shorts, and flip flops. Plus a chair that comes in a bag.