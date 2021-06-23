Youth minister charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A youth minister and former volunteer coach has been arrested in Tennessee on child sex charges, authorities said.

Joshua Burton Henley, 32, a former Tennessee resident who currently lives in Newburg, Indiana, was charged on June 18 with aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, news outlets reported, citing a statement from prosecutor Matthew Stowe. The victims range in age from 12 to 16 years old, the statement said.

“This arrest is the result of an extensive ongoing investigation through the coordination of several agencies,” Stowe said.

Before moving to Indiana, Henley lived in Holladay, Tennessee, where he was a pastor at Holladay Community Church and a volunteer girls basketball coach at Holladay Primary School.

At the time of his arrest, Henley held the position of youth minister at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville, Indiana, but his current employment status is unclear.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Henley has an attorney.