Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, TN

Youth minister charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A youth minister and former volunteer coach has been arrested in Tennessee on child sex charges, authorities said.

Joshua Burton Henley, 32, a former Tennessee resident who currently lives in Newburg, Indiana, was charged on June 18 with aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, news outlets reported, citing a statement from prosecutor Matthew Stowe. The victims range in age from 12 to 16 years old, the statement said.

“This arrest is the result of an extensive ongoing investigation through the coordination of several agencies,” Stowe said.

Before moving to Indiana, Henley lived in Holladay, Tennessee, where he was a pastor at Holladay Community Church and a volunteer girls basketball coach at Holladay Primary School.

At the time of his arrest, Henley held the position of youth minister at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville, Indiana, but his current employment status is unclear.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Henley has an attorney.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, TN
Society
City
Camden, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Holladay, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Camden, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Sex#Ap#Holladay Community Church#Holladay Primary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Moncks Corner, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-SC police officer arrested for misconduct

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A former police officer in the South Carolina town of Moncks Corner has been arrested, accused of accepting money to dismiss a traffic ticket. Randall O. Scott, 53, faces one count of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office, the State Law Enforcement Division said.
Nashville, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Teen charged after fireworks launched at police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been charged with endangering police officers after a firework was launched at a Nashville Police helicopter. A police detective saw a man look up at the helicopter, go to his car to get a mortar tube and then fire a firework at the craft, Nashville Police said. The helicopter, the Nashville department’s Air One, was flying at about 500 feet Friday night while working a street racing initiative.
Louisville, KYPosted by
The Associated Press

Louisville man convicted of murder in 2019 golf cart crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville man charged in a 2019 fatal crash with a golf cart has been convicted of murder and other charges. A jury found 32-year-old Lazaro Pozo Illas guilty on several charges after three hours of deliberation Friday in Louisville. Pozo Illas was driving a car under the influence of intoxicants, according to one of the charges.
Sauk County, WIPosted by
The Associated Press

Fleeing driver crashes, killing 1 and injuring another

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — A driver fled from a traffic stop and crashed, killing one passenger and injuring another in Sauk County Saturday, sheriff’s officials said. According to authorities, a deputy pulled the driver over for a traffic violation about 2:20 a.m. near Wisconsin Dells. As the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the male driver fled east on Highway T.